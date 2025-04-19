New on Hulu April 19-25: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Cute animals and comedies highlight this week's new on Hulu slate.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, April 19-25? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
Among the lineup of what's new on Hulu this week documentaries that will be must watch for animal lovers, one of the more popular comedy movies of the last couple of years and a brand new Hulu original stand up special.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
No Hard Feelings
- Jennifer Lawrence comedy arrives on Hulu on April 21
No Hard Feelings was pretty well received when it premiere in movie theaters back in 2023, but it feels like it has become even more of a hit on streaming. Jennifer Lawrence stars in the movie as a woman struggling to pay the bills who gets a strange new job — pretending to be the girlfriend of an introverted teen (Andrew Barth Feldman) whose parents hope to get him out of his shell before he heads to college. Hulu subscribers who may have missed the movie so far now can see what others have enjoyed.
Secrets of the Penguins
- New National Geographic documentary gives an up-close look at penguins, streaming as of April 21
Who doesn't love penguins? Well now you learn even more about them with the new National Geographic documentary, Secrets of the Penguins, that sees explorer and filmmaker Bertie Gregory capture penguins most intimate, courageous and charming moments. The documentary features the narration of Blake Lively.
Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children With Autism
- Heart-warming documentary premieres on Hulu on April 22
Another documentary perfect for any animal lover is Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children With Autism. Rosie O'Donnell produced the documentary that offers a look at how a service dog named Kuma helped O'Donnell and her son Clay, who has autism.
Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
- Lifetime original true-crime movie starts streaming on April 24
If cute animals aren't your thing, Hulu is offering a true crime tale from Lifetime this week. Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story. Based on a true story, Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black) leads the way in what is ultimately a tragic tale.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man
- All new Hulu original stand-up special premieres on April 25
Hulu's latest original stand-up special arrives, with comedian Jessica Kirson in the spotlight. The special showcases Kirson’s searing perspective on everything from TikTok girls to her bizarre time at a trauma center.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, covering movies coming to theaters, writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Letterboxd to keep up with what I'm watching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New on Hulu April 12-18: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Stream classic movies for free all weekend on The Criterion Channel — here are the ones I think you should watch