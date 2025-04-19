New on Hulu April 19-25: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, April 19-25? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Among the lineup of what's new on Hulu this week documentaries that will be must watch for animal lovers, one of the more popular comedy movies of the last couple of years and a brand new Hulu original stand up special.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jennifer Lawrence comedy arrives on Hulu on April 21

No Hard Feelings was pretty well received when it premiere in movie theaters back in 2023, but it feels like it has become even more of a hit on streaming. Jennifer Lawrence stars in the movie as a woman struggling to pay the bills who gets a strange new job — pretending to be the girlfriend of an introverted teen (Andrew Barth Feldman) whose parents hope to get him out of his shell before he heads to college. Hulu subscribers who may have missed the movie so far now can see what others have enjoyed.

Secrets of the Penguins

(Image credit: National Geographic)

New National Geographic documentary gives an up-close look at penguins, streaming as of April 21

Who doesn't love penguins? Well now you learn even more about them with the new National Geographic documentary, Secrets of the Penguins, that sees explorer and filmmaker Bertie Gregory capture penguins most intimate, courageous and charming moments. The documentary features the narration of Blake Lively.

Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children With Autism

(Image credit: Hulu)

Heart-warming documentary premieres on Hulu on April 22

Another documentary perfect for any animal lover is Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children With Autism. Rosie O'Donnell produced the documentary that offers a look at how a service dog named Kuma helped O'Donnell and her son Clay, who has autism.

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

(Image credit: Lifetime)

Lifetime original true-crime movie starts streaming on April 24

If cute animals aren't your thing, Hulu is offering a true crime tale from Lifetime this week. Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story. Based on a true story, Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black) leads the way in what is ultimately a tragic tale.

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man

Jessica Kirson (Image credit: Disney)

All new Hulu original stand-up special premieres on April 25

Hulu's latest original stand-up special arrives, with comedian Jessica Kirson in the spotlight. The special showcases Kirson’s searing perspective on everything from TikTok girls to her bizarre time at a trauma center.