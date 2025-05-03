New on Hulu May 3-9: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, May 3-9? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This first full week of May on Hulu brings a couple of Hulu originals to subscribers, including a popular reality series and a brand new comedy movie. Other options include a stand-up special, a gem from the early part of the 2025 movie calendar and a classic from a revered filmmaker.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?

Jimmy O. Yang (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang's 2023 global stand-up special hits Hulu on May 3

Many of you may know Jimmy O. Yang from his roles in Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Space Force and Interior Chinatown, but he is also a stand-up comedian who had his first global stand-up special in 2023. Now you can stream the special, where he talks about love languages, loser friends and negotiating with his Asian parents, on Hulu.

Vanderpump Villa season 2

Vanderpump Villa season 2 (Image credit: Disney)

Hulu's original Vanderpump series returns with new episodes starting May 8

The Vanderpump crew heads to Italy in a new season of the reality show, where they are opening a new location in a 12th-century castle. But the staff, filled with plenty of new and returning faces, is going to bring their modern touch to the locale, as well as their drama. All episodes of Vanderpump Villa season 2 are going to be available when it premieres.

The Damned (2025)

Odessa Young in The Damned (Image credit: Vertical)

2025 new movie and notable directing debut comes to streaming on May 9

The Damned was one of the early entries to the 2025 new movie slate, an Icelandic horror movie from first-time feature director Thordur Palsson. Set in the 19th century in a small fishing outpost in winter, the fishermen begin to fear that they are being haunted after they made the difficult choice of not aiding a sinking ship just off their shore. As noted in our The Damned review, the movie is a chilling piece of filmmaking, and a promising debut for Palsson.

Summer of 69 (2025)

Chloe Fineman and Sam Morelos sitting on a couch in Summer of 69 (Image credit: Disney/Brett Roedel)

SNL's Chloe Fineman leads Hulu original comedy premiering on May 9

The summer blockbuster season is underway in movie theaters, but Hulu is getting in on the act with its own new summer movie, the comedy Summer of 69. Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman stars as an exotic dancer hired by an awkward high schooler (That 90s Show's Sam Morelos) who wants to seduce her high school crush before graduation. Jillian Bell co-wrote and directed the movie.

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Sean Penn, John C. Reilly and Nick Stahl in The Thin Red Line (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Terrence Malick's World War Two classic gets added to Hulu on May 9

Malick is a one-of-one filmmaker, shooting tons of footage and then truly finding the movie he wants to tell in the editing room. That's why the cast for The Thin Red Line features so many incredible names that you may only see for a moment or two. But the style absolutely worked for this World War II movie, which was nominated for seven Oscars (including Best Picture and Best Director).