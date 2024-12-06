The Damned: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

The 2025 movie calendar is starting off with a scare, as horror movie The Damned is set to be one of the first movies released in the new year. It will also be an introduction for many to director Thordur Palsson, who makes his feature directing debut with the frightening tale.

The Damned first screened at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, where it earned some solid buzz, which it hopes will help drum up interest in moviegoers for this Iceland-set haunt featuring a few up-and-coming talents and a familiar face from the Game of Thrones cast.

If you’re intrigued, read on for everything you need to know about The Damned.

Movie fans won’t have to wait long for the first official 2025 new movie, as The Damned releases exclusively in US movie theaters on January 3. It looks like the movie will then hit the UK a week later on January 10.

Right now, it is the lone movie with a January 3 US release date, though it will soon be joined by other 2025 new movies, including Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Presence, Wolf Man and more.

The Damned cast

As with many horror movies, The Damned has a female lead. In this case, a character named Eva is played by Odessa Young. TV miniseries The Stand and The Staircase, as well as 2024 movie The Order, are among the biggest previous credits for Young.

Another up-and-comer, Joe Cole stars in the movie. He is previously known for Nightsleeper, A Small Light and Gangs of London.

The rest of the cast includes Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey), Lewis Gribben (Masters of the Air), Francis Magee (The Tourist), Turlough Convery (Slow Horses season 4), Mícheál Óg Lane (Calvary) and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones).

The Damned plot

Here is the official synopsis for The Damned:

“In this atmospheric period drama set in the 19th century, Eva, a young widow, faces an impossible choice when a ship sinks off the coast of her isolated fishing village during a cruel winter. With their food supplies dwindling, Eva and her town must decide whether to rescue the shipwrecked sailors or let them perish to ensure their own survival. As the consequences of their actions begin to manifest, the villagers find themselves grappling with the weight of their decisions and the mounting unease that permeates their close-knit community.”

Palsson is credited with the story, with the script written by Jamie Hannigan.

The Damned trailer

Watch the eerie trailer for The Damned right here:

The Damned | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

The Damned reviews

There are a handful of reviews already in for The Damned, giving the movie a 91% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as of December 6.

The Damned director

As mentioned, The Damned is the feature-directing debut for Thordur Palsson, who hails from Iceland. He is the creator behind the Netflix series The Valhalla Murders, for which he also directed four episodes. His other directing credits to date are for short films.