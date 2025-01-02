While many may still be catching up with a number of 2024 new movies, we do not have to wait long for our first official 2025 new movie — The Damned. The horror movie is now playing, but where and how can you watch The Damned? We’re here to help you with that.

The Damned has built a nice little bit of buzz around it after premiering at some film festivals in 2024, backed up by its “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication (What to Watch will have its own review soon). But movie fans can now judge the movie themselves.

Here’s how to watch The Damned right now.

How to watch The Damned in movie theaters

The Damned is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters, with the movie set to hit UK cinemas on January 10.

In order to find exactly when and where The Damned is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. Either of these platforms are going to let you see all of the movie theaters in your area where The Damned is playing, as well as the available showtimes. You can purchase your tickets for The Damned directly through the sites.

If you’re a frequent visitor of a particular movie theater, you may want to look into a movie theater subscription and membership deals. Not only do these let you know what movies are playing at your favorite theater, but they also can help you get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets each month. Additional perks include deals on concessions and more.

Is The Damned streaming?

No, The Damned is now available to stream or watch at home at this time.

We don’t have any details on the movie’s at-home plans right now, though we presume that it’ll be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms first, then make its way to a streaming service.

When we have more details on The Damned’s streaming plans we’ll update this guide.

What else to know about The Damned

The Damned was directed by Thordur Palsson, a filmmaker who hails from Iceland, which serves as the setting for The Damned. Palsson came up with the story, while Jamie Hannigan wrote the script. Here is The Damned’s official synopsis:

“In this atmospheric period drama set in the 19th century, Eva, a young widow, faces an impossible choice when a ship sinks off the coast of her isolated fishing village during a cruel winter. With their food supplies dwindling, Eva and her town must decide whether to rescue the shipwrecked sailors or let them perish to ensure their own survival. As the consequences of their actions begin to manifest, the villagers find themselves grappling with the weight of their decisions and the mounting unease that permeates their close-knit community.”

Odessa Young leads the movie as Eva, with a supporting cast that includes Joe Cole, Siobhan Finneran, Lewis Gribben, Francis Magee, Turlough Convery, Mícheál Óg Lane and Game of Thrones veteran Rory McCann.

Watch the trailer for The Damned right here: