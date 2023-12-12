2024 new movies: release schedule for this year's new movies

After 2023 saw massive movie-going events like Barbenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the surprise of the year in Sound of Freedom, what lies in store with the slate of 2024 new movies? We're taking a macro look at it all right here, giving you a complete look at the 2024 movie release schedule.

To be clear, the list below includes only movies that are going to be playing in movie theaters; check out our what's new on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max and Paramount Plus features to stay up to date on what new movies are coming to the exclusively to streaming services.

We'll be updating this list as more information about the slate of 2024 new movies becomes available. However, we already know the long-awaited Dune sequel is on its way, new franchise entries for A Quiet Place, John Wick and Bad Boys, plus we're getting new movies from Ethan Coen, Bong Joon Ho, George Miller, Jordan Peele and more. Check it all out below.

January 2024 new movies

Night Swim

Release date : January 5

: January 5 Cast : Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren

: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren Director: Bryce McGuire

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of M3GAN as a early horror movie that delights movie fans, Night Swim focuses on a family that movies into a new house with a pool, but unfortunately, pool life isn't all it is cracked up to be.

The Beekeeper

Release date : January 12

: January 12 Cast : Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons

: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons Director: David Ayer

Jason Statham is back in action with The Beekeeper. When a friend becomes the victim of a phishing scam, Statham's Adam Clay decides to take some revenge, revealing his past as a former operative of a clandestine organization known as "The Beekeepers."

The Book of Clarence

Release date : January 12 (US); January 19 (UK)

: January 12 (US); January 19 (UK) Cast : LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch

: LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch Director: Jeymes Samuel

The biblical epic is back in 2024, but with a bit of a twist. The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel re-teams with LaKeith Stanfield and a great ensemble for The Book of Clarence, which tells the story of a man who sees the power and influence Jesus of Nazareth has gathered and wants it, though using a few shortcuts.

Mean Girls

Release date : January 12 (US); January 19 (UK)

: January 12 (US); January 19 (UK) Cast : Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows

: Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows Director: Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Mean Girls is a beloved Millennials classic, but Gen Z is now getting their own version of the Tina Fey-scripted movie, and it's a musical. Based on the Broadway production, return to high school and deal with the Plastics, first crushes and more in this new iteration of Mean Girls.

Founder's Day

Release date : January 19 (US)

: January 19 (US) Cast : Naomi Grace, Devin Druid, Emilia McCarthy, Amy Hargreaves, Catherine Curtin, William Russ

: Naomi Grace, Devin Druid, Emilia McCarthy, Amy Hargreaves, Catherine Curtin, William Russ Director: Erik Bloomquist

Horror entries are multiple in January 2024, as Founder's Day is also slated to hit movie theaters. In this indie scarer, a small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election.

I.S.S.

Release date : January 19 (US)

: January 19 (US) Cast : Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr.

: Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr. Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Ariana DeBose goes from wishing on a star in Wish to flying amongst them in the sci-fi thriller I.S.S. DeBose and others star as a group of US astronauts who begin a mission at the International Space Station with their Russian colleagues. However, when a worldwide conflict breaks out, both groups are ordered by their countries to take the I.S.S., by any means necessary.

Sunrise

Release date : January 19 (US)

: January 19 (US) Cast : Guy Pearce, Alex Pettyfer, Kurt Yaeger, Crystal Yu, William Gao, Olwen Fouere

: Guy Pearce, Alex Pettyfer, Kurt Yaeger, Crystal Yu, William Gao, Olwen Fouere Director: Andrew Baird

Sunrise is a different take on the vampire story that is hoping to intrigue movie fans. The story centers on a dark visitor that feeds on blood, who is returning to a small town where a crime was previously committed. However, after being shown kindness by some and hatred by others, will he choose redemption or revenge?

Sometimes I Think About Dying

Release date : January 26 (US)

: January 26 (US) Cast : Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia Debonis, Meg Stalter, Brittany O'Grady

: Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia Debonis, Meg Stalter, Brittany O'Grady Director: Rachel Lambert

Initially premiering back at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Daisy Ridley's dark comedy Sometimes I Think About Dying sees her star as Fran, an introverted person who strikes up a relationship with the new employee in her office. But will Fran's personality allow her to have an honest connection?

February 2024 new movies

Argylle

Release date : February 2

: February 2 Cast : Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena

: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn previously subverted the spy genre with Kingsman: The Secret Service, but he's playing around with it again in Argylle, which follows a spy novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) who inadvertently gets mixed up with an underground syndicate when her fiction novel approves to be more real than she knew.

It Ends With Us

Release date : February 9

: February 9 Cast : Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Justin Baldoni, Hasan Minhaj

: Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Justin Baldoni, Hasan Minhaj Director: Justin Baldoni

The best-selling novel from Collen Hoover is getting its movie adaptation, with a star-studded cast that includes Blake Lively and 1923 breakout-star Brandon Sklenar. After more than 90 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List, It Ends With Us fans are going to get the chance to see the powerful romance drama play out on the big screen.

Lisa Frankenstein

Release date : February 9 (US); March 22 (UK)

: February 9 (US); March 22 (UK) Cast : Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest, Henry Eikenberry

: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest, Henry Eikenberry Director: Zelda Williams

Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter returns with 180s'-enthused twist of the Frankenstein story, Lisa Frankenstein. Rising star Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) leads this comedy/horror/romance mashup that sees her titular character form a crush on a handsome, reanimated corpse.

Bob Marley: One Love

Release date : February 14

: February 14 Cast : Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, Nadine Marshall

: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, Nadine Marshall Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

With Hollywood's affinity for music biopics, getting one on Bob Marley was just a matter of time. That time is 2024, as Bob Marley: One Love is set to spread the reggae legend's message of peace and love, with Kingsley Ben-Adir hoping to capture the magnetic presence of Marley.

Madame Web

Release date : February 14

: February 14 Cast : Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Ramin, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott

: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Ramin, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott Director: S.J. Clarkson

Sony is growing its web (pun fully intended) of Spider-Man off shoot projects in 2024, with the launch of Madame Web. Dakota Johnson plays the comic book character that can see the future and who must protect a group of young girls that are the target of a dangerous villain hoping to prevent them from fulfilling their futures as fellow superheroes. With only one Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hitting theaters this year, Madame Web is looking to help fulfill the superhero fanbase.

What About Love

Release date : February 14 (US)

: February 14 (US) Cast : Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone, Marielle Jaffe, Miguel Angel Munoz, Jose Coronado, Maia Morgenstern, Ian Glen

: Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone, Marielle Jaffe, Miguel Angel Munoz, Jose Coronado, Maia Morgenstern, Ian Glen Director: Klaus Menzel

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without a romance movie hitting screens, which is what we're getting with What About Love. The romance drama is a generational affair, focusing on the love of both a younger couple (played by Marielle Jaffe and Miguel Angel Munoz) and one of their parents (played by Andy Garcia and Sharon Stone).

Lights Out

Release date : February 16 (US)

: February 16 (US) Cast : Frank Grillo, Dermot Mulroney, Scott Adkins, Jamie King, Mekhi Phifer

: Frank Grillo, Dermot Mulroney, Scott Adkins, Jamie King, Mekhi Phifer Director: Christian Sesma

Lights Out is an indie action movie that dives into the world of underground fighting, as an ex-soldier and an ex-con team up to dominate the ring. But soon enough they have both cops and criminals after them.

Bleeding Love

Release date : February 16 (US)

: February 16 (US) Cast : Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor

: Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor Director: Emma Westenberg

Real-life father and daughter Ewan and Clara McGregor star in this road-trip drama that sees an estranged father and daughter forced to confront their issues and a drastic incident, meeting an array of eccentric characters along the way. Clara McGregor helped develop the story along with screenwriter Ruby Caster, while director Emma Westenberg makes her directorial debut with the movie. Bleeding Love previously premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival, where it received solid buzz.

Drive-Away Dolls

Release date : February 23 (US); March 15 (UK)

: February 23 (US); March 15 (UK) Cast : Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Matt Damon

: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Matt Damon Director: Ethan Coen

After Joel Coen made his solo directing debut with The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021, Ethan Coen is branching out on his own with Drive-Away Dolls, a road-trip comedy that finds two young women in need of a fresh start get mixed up in with a group of inept criminals. Ethan Coen looks to be sticking with the offbeat humor that has defined many of the Coen Brothers' movies to date, and count us in for it.

Ordinary Angels

Release date : February 23 (US)

: February 23 (US) Cast : Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, Drew Powell, Amy Acker, Skywalker Hughes, Emily Mitchell

: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, Drew Powell, Amy Acker, Skywalker Hughes, Emily Mitchell Director: Jon Gunn

Faith-based, inspirational movies are a popular genre for many at the movie theaters, and the latest entry to that is Ordinary Angel starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson. The movie is based on a true story of a struggling hairdresser found renewed purpose in helping a single father and his daughter in need of a liver transplant.

March 2024 new movies

Dune: Part Two

Release date : March 1

: March 1 Cast : Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinnley, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, Christopher Walken.

: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinnley, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, Christopher Walken. Director: Denis Villeneuve

The next chapter in Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune continues with Dune: Part Two. We had expectations that the sequel to the Oscar-winning sci-fi movie would have premiered in 2023, but better late than never. With the likes of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken joining are already star-studded cast, this could be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Imaginary

Release date : March 8

: March 8 Cast : DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, Betty Buckley

: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, Betty Buckley Director: Jeff Wadlow

While we're getting Seth MacFarlane's foulmouthed teddy bear Ted in a TV series this year, teddy bear Chauncey is here to scare us in Imaginary. This horror movie asks the questions, what happens when we forget about the imaginary friends we had when we were kids. The answer appears to be they get quite angry.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Release date : March 8

: March 8 Cast : Jack Black, Violas Davis, Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan

: Jack Black, Violas Davis, Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan Director: Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine

Kung Fu Panda returns with the fourth movie in the animated franchise. We don't know much about Kung Fu Panda 4 just yet, but after three fun outings, expectations are high for another fun time with Po and company.

The American Society of Magical Negroes

Release date : March 22

: March 22 Cast : Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Michaela Watkins, Rupert Friend, Nicole Byer

: Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Michaela Watkins, Rupert Friend, Nicole Byer Director: Kobi Libii

The debut feature of writer/director Kobi Libii, The American Society of Magical Negroes is a bold first shot. The movie is a satire about a young man who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to making white people's lives easier.

Arthur the King

Release date : March 22

: March 22 Cast : Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman, Paul Guilfoyle, Bear Grylls

: Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman, Paul Guilfoyle, Bear Grylls Director: Simon Cellan Jones

Get ready to be won over by another adorable pooch on the big screen, as Arthur the King recounts the inspiring story of a dog that bonded with an adventure racing team as they traveled 435 miles over 10 days. Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu and Nathalie Emmanuel are among the human stars, but willing to bet audiences are going to fall in love with the dog playing Arthur.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Release date : March 29

: March 29 Cast : Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts

: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts Director: Gil Kenan

Who you going to call? The new generation of Ghostbusters! Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which introduced a new quartet of ghost fighting heroes. But in this movie they will have to go up against a force that can literally scare people to death.

Mickey 17

Release date : March 29

: March 29 Cast : Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie

: Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho returns for the first time since he made Hollywood history with the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture with 2019's Parasite. He won't be repeating that feat as Mickey 17 is and English-language movie based on Edward Ashton's sci-novel Mickey7. But a master filmmaker making an ambitious sci-fi story? Count us in.

April 2024 new movies

The First Omen

Release date : April 5

: April 5 Cast : Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Bill Nighy

: Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Bill Nighy Director: Arkasha Stevenson

Horror franchise The Omen is going back to the very beginning in The First Omen. The movie takes place before Damien, instead focusing on a young American woman who travels to Rome to begin life of service to the church. However, she begins to question her faith when she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy with the goal of bringing about evil incarnate.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Release date : April 12

: April 12 Cast : Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens, Fala Chen

: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens, Fala Chen Director: Adam Wingard

Even after we got Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Godzilla Minus One in 2023, there's more monster mayhem coming with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. A direct sequel to Godzilla vs Kong, this movie reteams the two titans as a new forced threatens the world.

Untitled Radio Silence movie

Release date : April 19

: April 19 Cast : Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Networn, Angus Cloud, Will Catlett

: Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Networn, Angus Cloud, Will Catlett Director: Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett)

There's not a whole lot that is confirmed about this movie's plot, but it is believed to take a fresh look at a legendary Universal movie monster. Despite the mystery, Radio Silence has proven they are some of the best in the horror game right now with Ready or Not, Scream (2022) and Scream VI. Also, this is one of the final movies featuring Angus Cloud, who tragically died in 2023.

Challengers

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in Challengers (Image credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Release date : April 26

: April 26 Cast : Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor

: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor Director: Luca Guadagnino

Delayed from 2023, audiences are finally getting the sexy tennis thriller starring Zendaya, Challengers. The movie, the latest from Oscar-nominated director Luca Guardagnino, follows the relationship between three tennis players, who mix passion on and off the court. The movie's initial trailer, featuring a Beyond needle drop, certainly got people's attention.

Unsung Hero

Release date : April 26

: April 26 Cast : Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, with Candace Cameron Bure, Terry O’Quinn

: Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, with Candace Cameron Bure, Terry O’Quinn Director: Joel Smallbone, Richard L. Ramsey

Unsung Hero is based on the true story of how the band King + Country picked up roots from Australia and made their way to the US, relying on their faith and love of music to realize their dreams. A member of the family, Josh Smallbone, both co-directs and stars in the movie.

May 2024 new movies

The Fall Guy

Release date : May 3

: May 3 Cast : Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winstone Duke, Stephanie Hsu

: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winstone Duke, Stephanie Hsu Director: David Leitch

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt help kick off the summer blockbuster season with the action comedy The Fall Guy. Gosling plays a stunt man who is hoping to rekindle his romance with his director, played by Blunt. When the movie's star goes missing, it gives him the chance to do just that by tracking him down. Though he soon finds himself in a bigger conspiracy.

Horrorscope

Release date : May 10

: May 10 Cast : Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson, Harriet Slater, Olwen Fouéré

: Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson, Harriet Slater, Olwen Fouéré Director: Spenser Cohen, Anna Halberg

Based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope sees a group of friends all get their hororscopes read, but soon after begin dying in the way that was predicted. Can they do anything to change their fate?

My Ex-Friend's Wedding

Release date : May 10

: May 10 Cast : Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, Megan Stalter, Liza Koshy

: Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, Megan Stalter, Liza Koshy Director: Kay Cannon

What happens when four childhood friends try to stop a wedding to prevent a former friend from making a big mistake? We'll find out in My Ex-Friend's Wedding, which has a great ensemble featuring an Oscar-winnner (DeBose) and Oscar nominee (Seyfried), Saturday Night Live's Fineman and Hacks Stalter, Blockers director Kay Cannon and a script from best-selling author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

IF

Release date : May 17

: May 17 Cast : Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carrell, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Bobby Monihan, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Meloni

: Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carrell, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Bobby Monihan, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Meloni Director: John Krasinski

While Imaginary releasing in March is a horror movie, we're getting another story of imaginary friends in IF, but this one looks to be more wholesome. John Krasinski directs an all-star cast in a story that follows a little girl that gains the ability to see and talk to all imaginary friends, many of whom have been forgotten. Star Ryan Reynolds described the movie as a "live-action Pixar film."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Release date : May 24

: May 24 Cast : Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne, Tom Burke

: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne, Tom Burke Director: George Miller

George Miller is returning to the world of Mad Max, but this time for a movie entirely devoted to Mad Max: Fury Road breakout character Furiosa. Played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, Anya Taylor-Joy steps in to play a younger Furiosa. But with Miller still behind the camera and Chris Hemsworth as the movie's new villain, expect another high-octane adventure with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The Garfield Movie

Release date : May 24

: May 24 Cast : Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang

: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang Director: Mark Dindal

Garfield, who hates Mondays but loves lasagna, is getting another movie. Unlike the previous two movies that mixed live action and animation, The Garfield Movie is fully animated, with Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character. Joining Pratt is Samuel L. Jackson voicing Garfield's father, who returns after Garfield has been adopted by Jon.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Release date : May 24

: May 24 Cast : Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macron, William H. Macy

: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macron, William H. Macy Director: Wes Ball

Andy Serkis' time with the Planet of the Apes movies may be over, but the franchise lives on with the new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The movie takes place several generations after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, where a young ape undertakes a journey that could decide the fate of both apes and humans.

June 2024 new movies

Ballerina

Release date : June 7

: June 7 Cast : Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno

: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno Director: Len Wiseman

John Wick: Chapter 4 may or may not be the end of Keanu Reeve's master assassin, but the franchise at least lives on, just in a new form. Ballerina focuses on another aspect of the world of John Wick, specifically Ana de Armas' character, an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma, who were briefly shown in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

The Watchers

Release date : June 7

: June 7 Cast : Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell

: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell Director: Ishana Night Shymalan

There's a new Shymalan in Hollywood, as M. Night Shymalan's daughter Ishana Night Shymalan makes her directing debut with The Watchers (though she has previously directed episodes of The Servant). Based on a A.M. Shine book, The Watchers follows Mina, who stumbles upon an enclosure that serves as a kind of zoo for monstrous creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Bad Boys 4

Release date : June 14

: June 14 Cast : Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Tasha Smith, Melanie Liburd, Eric Dane, Rhea Seehorn

: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Tasha Smith, Melanie Liburd, Eric Dane, Rhea Seehorn Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Bad Boys for life indeed, as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are teaming up once again for the cop action franchise. Bad Boys 4 follows up Bad Boys for Life, which was one of the few true hits in 2020, premiering in January of that year. With that burst of life, can the franchise continue with another hit in 2024?

Inside Out 2

Release date : June 14

: June 14 Cast : Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Maya Hawke

: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Maya Hawke Director: Kelsey Mann

The thoughts inside your head are back on the big screen, as Pixar is releasing Inside Out 2. It's years later and young Riley is now a teenager. But with that comes new emotions that Joy (Poehler), Sadness (Smith), Anger (Black), Fear (Hale) and Disgust (Lapira) are going to have to learn to work with.

The Bikeriders

Release date : June 21

: June 21 Cast : Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy

: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy Director: Jeff Nichols

While The Bikeriders stalled a bit on its planned 2023 release, the Austin Butler and Tom Hardy movie now has a prime summer release date for summer 2024. The period drama looks like it can be the ideal kind of counter programming to action, animated and comedy movies that dominate the summer.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Release date : June 28

: June 28 Cast : Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower

: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower Director: Kevin Costner

The movie that (allegedly) brought an end to Yellowstone. Between the hit TV show and his Best Picture-winning movie Dances with Wolves, Kevin Costner is no stranger to a big western, but he may have outdone himself here, as Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West in not just one movie, but two, with Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 releasing just a few weeks later.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Release date : June 28

: June 28 Cast : Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Djimon Hounsou

: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Djimon Hounsou Director: Michael Sarnoski

While A Quiet Place Part II showed what happened for the Abbott family the day the aliens arrived in a flashback scene, A Quiet Place: Day One is going to dive deeper into their arrival on Earth, specifically in New York City.

July 2024 new movies

Despicable Me 4

Release date : July 3

: July 3 Cast : Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, Steven Coogan

: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, Steven Coogan Director: Chris Renaud

The Minions have had their fun with their own movies, but it's time for the adult Gru to make this big screen comeback in Despicable Me 4. We don't know a whole lot about the plot of the movie yet, but expect more wild antics from Gru and his family.

Twisters

Release date : July 19

: July 19 Cast : Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack

: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Twister is getting a reboot with the Twisters, a new entry to the natural disaster movie genre. Behind the camera is Minari director Lee Isaac Chung, who tackles a big-budget blockbuster for the first time, while rising stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones headline the Twisters cast.

Deadpool 3

Release date : July 26

: July 26 Cast : Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden, Emma Corrin

: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy

The Merc with the Mouth is back, as Ryan Reynolds once again dons the red suit to play Deadpool. That's not all though in Deadpool 3, as Hugh Jackman is making his return as Wolverine and Jennifer Garner is reprising her character Elektra from the original Daredevil movie. With Deadpool 3 the only Marvel movie on the 2024 schedule currently, they are being sure to pull out all the stops.

August 2024 new movies

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Release date : August 2

: August 2 Cast : Zooey Deschanel, Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery

: Zooey Deschanel, Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery Director: Carlos Saldanha

The beloved children's book Harold and the Purple Crayon is getting a movie adaptation in 2024. It's an animated movie, so we'd expect it be perfect for families who have read the book together.

Trap

Release date : August 2

: August 2 Cast : Josh Harnett

: Josh Harnett Director: M. Night Shyamalan

We're getting two Shyamalan movies in 2024. In addition to his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan's movie The Watchers, M. Night Shyamalan has his own new movie, Trap. Of course, in traditional Shyamalan fashion, we know next to nothing about the movie as of yet.

Borderlands

Release date : August 9

: August 9 Cast : Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Haley Bennett, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt

: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Haley Bennett, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt Director: Eli Roth

While TV fans are getting an adaptation of Fallout in 2024, movie fans have their own massive video game adaptation on the way in Borderlands. Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart lead a massive ensemble in the Eli Roth-directed movie, which sees various hunters head to a distant planet in search of advanced alien technology.

Flint Strong

Release date : August 9

: August 9 Cast : Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry, Olunike Adeliyi

: Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry, Olunike Adeliyi Director: Rachel Morrison

What would a year be without an inspiring sports movie? Looking to deliver that to us in 2024 is Flint Strong, which tells the story of Claressa "T-Rex" Shields, who wants to become the first woman to win a gold medal in boxing when a women's section of the sport was added to the 2012 Olympics.

Speak No Evil

Release date : August 9

: August 9 Cast : Mackenzie Davis, James McAvoy, Scoot McNairy, Alix West Lefler, Kris Hitchen, Motaz Malhees

: Mackenzie Davis, James McAvoy, Scoot McNairy, Alix West Lefler, Kris Hitchen, Motaz Malhees Director: James Watkins

The latest in the US remakes of international horror movies, Speak No Evil is a Hollywood adaptation of the 2022 Dutch movie of the same name. The story focuses on a family invited to spend a weekend at a seemingly idyllic country house. However, the weekend soon turns into a psychological nightmare.

Alien: Romulus

Release date : August 16

: August 16 Cast : Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux, David Jonsson, Aileen Wu, Spike Fearn

: Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux, David Jonsson, Aileen Wu, Spike Fearn Director: Fede Alvarez

The Alien franchise continues. Though Fede Alvarez is taking over as a director, Ridley Scott is still attached as a producer on Alien: Romulus. As for what movie fans can expect, a young cast is at the center of this sci-fi story, as they are the latest group to go against the infamous Xenomorph.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2

Release date : August 16

: August 16 Cast : Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower

: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower Director: Kevin Costner

The second part of Kevin Costner's new western epic releases just a few weeks after its first, meaning fans won't have to wait long to see the story's conclusion. The interesting thing to see is if both parts of Horizon: An American Saga will have any overlap in movie theaters, allowing for a double feature.

The Forge

Release date : August 23

: August 23 Cast : Karen Abercrombie, Priscilla C. Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Aspen Kennedy

: Karen Abercrombie, Priscilla C. Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Aspen Kennedy Director: Alex Kendrick

Another faith-based movie in 2024, The Forge comes from the team behind the likes of War Room, Overcomer and Courageous. In this latest story, a high school graduate learns that his life has a higher meaning then he could have ever known.

Kraven the Hunter

Release date : August 30

: August 30 Cast : Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Fred Hechhinger

: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Fred Hechhinger Director: J.C. Chandor

The second Sony/Marvel movie of 2024 brings another classic Spider-Man character to the big screen for the first time in Kraven: The Hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the greatest hunter in the world, set to go up against Russell Crowe and others.

September 2024 new movies

Beetlejuice 2

Release date : September 6

: September 6 Cast : Michael Keaton, Winoa Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux

: Michael Keaton, Winoa Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux Director: Tim Burton

Thirty-six years after Tim Burton and company first said Beetlejuice three times, the ghoul is back in Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton reprises his role as Beetlejuice, as does Winoa Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, with the newest member of then Deetz family, Astrid, played by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. The original Beetlejuice is a classic, so there are bound to be lofty expectations for the sequel.

Transformers One

Release date : September 13

: September 13 Cast : Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Tyree Henry, Laurence Fishburne

: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Tyree Henry, Laurence Fishburne Director: Josh Cooley

The Transformers franchise is returning to its animation roots with the origin story, Transformers One. Early reports tease that the movie will focus on the relationship between Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry).

Saw XI

Release date : September 27

: September 27 Cast : TBD

: TBD Director: TBD

Just about a calendar year from the release of Saw X, horror fans are getting another entry in the franchise with Saw XI. There are no details on who is directing or who is in the cast as of yet, but we'd be surprised if Tobin Bell didn't return.

Untitled MonkeyPaw Movie

Release date : September 27

: September 27 Cast : TBD

: TBD Director: TBD

Another movie with mystery surrounding it is this Untitled MonkeyPaw Movie. MonkeyPaw is Jordan Peele's production company, but with Peele's fourth movie releasing on Christmas Day, this is going to be something entirely different.

October 2024 new movies

Joker: Folie à Deux

Release date : October 4

: October 4 Cast : Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Zazie Beetz

: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Zazie Beetz Director: Todd Phillips

Joker was a very different kind of comic book movie. It earned rave reviews, set box office records and won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar while telling a dark and violent story that seemed only loosely based on the comics that the Batman villain originally came from. Get ready for more as Joker: Folie à Deux brings Phoenix back to the role of the Joker with Lady Gaga joining with him to put her own spin on Harley Quinn.

Smile 2

Release date : October 18

: October 18 Cast : TBD

: TBD Director: Parker Finn

Putting new meaning to a creepy smile, the 2022 horror movie Smile became a surprise hit. So no surprise, Smile 2 is on the way. Details are scarce at the moment, though we know the original movie's director is back to helm the sequel.

Terrifier 3

Release date : October 25

: October 25 Cast : David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam

: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam Director: Damien Leone

Fans are getting more of the horror franchise that reportedly made people pass out in movie theaters, as Art the Clown is back at it in Terrifier 3. Now he's taking over another holiday, as the movie is set to be a Christmas horror movie.

November 2024 new movies

The Amateur

Release date : November 8

: November 8 Cast : Rami Malek, Caitriona Balfe, Rachel Brosnahan, Julianne Nicholson, Holy McCallany, Laurence Fishburne, Adrian Martinez, Takehiro Hira

: Rami Malek, Caitriona Balfe, Rachel Brosnahan, Julianne Nicholson, Holy McCallany, Laurence Fishburne, Adrian Martinez, Takehiro Hira Director: James Hawes

Robert Littell's spy novel gets a movie adaptation in The Amateur, powered by an all-star cast and a director who has worked on some of the best TV shows of the last few years. The movie will see a CIA cryptographer get trained up so he can go after a terrorist group that was responsible for the death of his wife.

Paddington in Peru

Release date : November 8 (UK); January 17, 2025 (US)

: November 8 (UK); January 17, 2025 (US) Cast : Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Imelda Staunton, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Jim Broadbent, Olivia Colman, Antonio banderas, Carla Tous

: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Imelda Staunton, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Jim Broadbent, Olivia Colman, Antonio banderas, Carla Tous Director: Dougal Wilson

Everyone's favorite bear returns with Paddington in Peru. As the title suggests, the movie is going to pick up its London roots from the first two movies and take place mainly in Peru and along the Amazon rainforest. The movie right now is not slated to come out to early 2025 for US audiences, but fingers crossed they move it up closer to the UK release date so we can enjoy the wholesome fun these movies have been.

Venom 3

Release date : November 8

: November 8 Cast : Tom Hardy

: Tom Hardy Director: Kelly Marcel

Tom Hardy's Venom gets to complete this trilogy, as what we're just calling Venom 3 for now (the official title hasn't been announced) helps cap off Sony's year of Spider-Man adjacent characters on the big screen. The third Venom movie was originally slatted for a summer 2024 debut, but the movie's fall release is in line with its previous two premieres, which worked out pretty well at the box office.

Alto Knights

Release date : November 15

: November 15 Cast : Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Katherine Narducci

: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Katherine Narducci Director: Barry Levinson

While Robert De Niro's most recognizable collaborator is Martin Scorsese, the Oscar-winning actor has also worked frequently with Barry Levinson over their careers, and will do so again with Alto Knights. The fourth project the two have worked together on (following Wag the Dog, What Just Happened and The Wizard of Lies), Alto Knights is a gangster movie that depicts two notorious New York crime bosses and their deadly collision course.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Release date : November 15

: November 15 Cast : TBA

: TBA Director: Dallas Jenkins

Barbara Robinson's Christmas family book and play is being made into a movie (for the second time), as The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will help make the festive season in 2024. The movie comes from the creator of The Chosen, who here will tell the story of a group of "the worst kids in the history of the world" as they put on a Christmas pageant at their church.

Gladiator 2

Release date : November 22

: November 22 Cast : Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Pedro Pascal

: Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Pedro Pascal Director: Ridley Scott

Movie fans are getting the chance to return to the colosseum with Ridley Scott's long awaited sequel to his Best Picture-winning movie Gladiator. However, one key component will be missing from Gladiator 2 — Russell Crowe's Maximus won't be back (not surprising considering how the first movie ended). There's still plenty of star power in the movie though to make up for that, including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan headlining the cast.

Wicked Part 1

Release date : November 27

: November 27 Cast : Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Brownwyn James, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode

: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Brownwyn James, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode Director: Jon M. Chu

The hit Broadway musical is getting a movie adaptation, as Wicked is set to be one of the bigger movies of 2024. The musical is actually being split into two parts (part two is currently dated for November 26, 2025). In case you aren't familiar with Wicked, it is a prequel story to The Wizard of Oz, telling how Elphaba and Glinda became the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, respectively. Can the movie enter into the conversation of best movie musicals?

December 2024 new movies

Karate Kid Movie 2024