The Apprentice: cast, plot, reviews and everything we know about the Sebastian Stan movie

Just about everything that deals with former president Donald Trump these days becomes a lightning rod for attention. That's no different for the 2024 new movie about the former president's younger years, The Apprentice, which is already stirring a lot of buzz after it officially premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Trump's reelection campaign has already released a statement calling the movie "pure fiction" and "blatantly false," according to reports . The director, Ali Abbasi, however, has extended an olive branch, offering to screen the movie privately for the president. Whether or not that actually happens, this adds another wrinkle to an already hectic year for Trump and US politics.

Find out everything you need to know about The Apprentice right here.

There is no release date for The Apprentice at this time because it doesn't have a distributor. The movie is up for sale at the Cannes Film Festival.

Whether or not the movie would be released ahead of the November 5 US presidential election is completely up in the air.

The Apprentice cast

Taking on the role of Donald Trump in The Apprentice is Sebastian Stan. Best known for his time as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier in the MCU, this is one of Stan's more dramatic turns. Some of his other recent roles have included Dumb Money, Pam & Tommy and Fresh.

Jeremy Strong also stars in the movie, playing Roy Cohn, who serves as a mentor to the young Trump in the movie. Strong most recently wrapped up his run on the hit series Succession, but he has also been busy with a movie slate in recent years that includes Armageddon Time, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Gentlemen (the movie, not the Netflix series).

Rounding out the main cast is Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife. Bakalova broke out after her debut in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and has since starred in The Bubble, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Unfrosted.

The Apprentice plot

Gabriel Sherman wrote the original screenplay for The Apprentice, which claims to be "inspired" by the events of Donald Trump's life. Here is the synopsis for the movie:

"The Apprentice is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump's ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn."

The Apprentice trailer

There is no trailer for The Apprentice at this time. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

The Apprentice reviews

Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the first reviews for The Apprentice have started to come, with the aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes sitting at 69% "Fresh" as of May 21.

Ali Abbasi movies

Here is a look at the other feature-length movies that Ali Abbasi has directed in his career to date:

Shelley (2016)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Border (2018)

Holy Spider (2022)

He also directed two episodes of The Last of Us season 1.