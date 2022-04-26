Bodies Bodies Bodies: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

2022 has already been a good year for the studio A24, having released hit movies Everything Everywhere All at Once and X, but they’re throwing their hat into the summer movie schedule with a murder-mystery comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies.

A24 has had a penchant for releasing outside-of-the-box comedies, like Zola, On the Rocks, Under the Silver Lake, The Disaster Artist, Lady Bird and more. Now Bodies Bodies Bodies is set to join their ranks.

Here is everything we know about Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Bodies Bodies Bodies releases on Friday, August 5.

The movie has actually already had its world premiere, as it was part of the 2022 South by Southwest Film Festival that took place in Austin, Texas, in March.

That means the movie has also received a number of reviews. As of April 26, Bodies Bodies Bodies has a 95% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 "Good" on Metacritic .

What is the Bodies Bodies Bodies plot?

Bodies Bodies Bodies is being billed as a "hilarious, razor-sharp murder mystery" from A24. Here is the official synopsis for the plot from the studio:

"When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends and one party gone very, very wrong."

The script was written by Sarah DeLappe, based on a screenplay by Kristen Roupenian.

Bodies Bodies Bodies trailer

The official trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies is now available. In it we get a glimpse at how a game quickly gets out of hand and how these 20-somethings deal with a real killer in their midst. Watch the trailer directly below.

Who is in the Bodies Bodies Bodies cast?

The headlining trio of Bodies Bodies Bodies is Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson and Maria Bakalova.

Stenberg first received attention when she was cast as Rue in The Hunger Games and has since starred in movies like Everything, Everything, The Hate U Give and Dear Evan Hansen. She also starred in the Damien Chazelle directed Netflix series The Eddy. In Bodies Bodies Bodies she plays Sophie.

Davidson has been a fixture as a cast member on Saturday Night Live for years, but has had a number of memorable roles in movies. This includes roles in Set It Up, The King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad and a cameo in I Want You Back. Davidson plays David in the movie.

Many movie fans will likely remember Maria Bakalova from her breakout and Oscar-nominated performance as Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Bakalova is expanding her Hollywood resume this year, after having already starred in Netflix’s The Bubble, she will now play Bee as part of the Bodies Bodies Bodies cast.

The rest of the Bodies Bodies Bodies cast includes Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) as Alice, Chase Sui Wonders (Generation) as Emma, Myha’la Herrold (Plan B) as Jordan and Lee Pace (Foundation) as Greg.

Who is the Bodies Bodies Bodies director?

Halina Reijn is the director of Bodies Bodies Bodies. This is the second feature-length movie from Reijn, who previously helmed the 2019 Dutch movie Instinct starring Game of Thrones Carice van Houten. Reijn received a handful of accolades for her feature debut from various film festivals.

Before she made her debut behind the camera, Reijn was an actress. She has worked primarily in Europe but starred in Paul Verhoeven’s Black Book and the 2008 Tom Cruise movie Valkyrie.