Rashida Jones and Bill Murray tackle a troubled marriage in 'On the Rocks' trailer

Life might be falling apart for Rashida Jones in the new trailer for On the Rocks, but at least she's got Bill Murray along for the ride.

The movie, from indie studio A24 and Apple TV+, will be released in theaters and the Apple TV+ app in October. It's written and directed by Sofia Coppola, who directed Murray in 2003's Lost in Translation.

Though the trailer features plenty of comedic moments and banter between the two leads, there's trouble lurking. Behind the laugh-filled convertible rides and martini-fueled quips, Jones is going through rough times in her marriage. She fears she's stuck in a rut and her husband, played by Marlon Wayans, might not be interested in her anymore.

Murray dismisses that theory but adds one of his own. He suggests Wayans is up to no good on his frequent business trips. And Murray, an aging playboy, may be something of an expert when it comes to infidelity. When he raises his suspicions about Wayans' travel, Jones assures Murray that "he's not like you. He's a good guy. A good dad."

Still, Murray suggests they tail Wayans, prompting what promises to be a New York City adventure for a father and daughter with a complicated relationship.

"Can you just act a little less excited about this?" Jones pleads with Murray at one point. "Because this is my life, and it might be falling apart."

A24 bills On the Rocks as a "blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots."

It may be nice to see New York in the spotlight once again. This movie was shot before the outbreak of the coronavirus that has upended movie and television production, according to Variety.

How to watch 'On the Rocks'

On the Rocks will be released in theaters sometime in October, though what the coronavirus-afflicted world will look like in a few months is anyone's guess.

For those sticking to home viewing, Apple TV+ will carry this movie. The technology giant's streaming service costs $5 per month and offers a one-week free trial. It can be streamed on popular devices like Apple TV (obviously), Roku and Amazon Fire TV.