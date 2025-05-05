Together: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
Real-life married couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco star in this horror movie about co-dependency.
You sometimes hear about married couples that are attached at the hip, but that may be more true than you can imagine in the 2025 new movie Together, a horror movie starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco.
Having premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Together was one of the more talked-about titles that emerged from the annual fest — we included it in our five buzzy movies feature. Can it be the latest Sundance movie that goes from fest favorite to being a hit with general audiences?
Before we find that out, here’s everything you need to know about Together, from when it is coming out to early reviews and the movie’s official trailer.
Together release date
Together is premiering in US movie theaters on July 30, which oddly enough is a Wednesday. At this time, we’re not able to confirm a UK release date for Together.
The late July release date puts Together on the summer blockbuster calendar, though its R-rating and hard genre trapping make it more of an alternative option than the general populist popcorn flick we identify as a possible blockbuster. But maybe it’ll surprise.
Together cast
Alison Brie and Dave Franco star as Millie and Tim, the central couple of Together. Brie and Franco are themselves married and have appeared in a handful of projects together, including Krapopolis, The Disaster Artist, The Little Hours and The Lego Movie.
Damon Herriman is the other confirmed cast member in Together. Among Herriman’s recent credits are The Bondsman, Better Man, The Artful Dodger and The Bikeriders.
Together plot
Michael Shanks directed and wrote Together. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:
“Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh.”
Together trailer
Watch the creepy trailer for Together right here:
Together reviews
As we said, the word out of Sundance was great for Together, as the movie has a 100% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication, with critic Perri Nemiroff describing the movie as “brilliantly twisted & wildly entertaining.”
Together director
As mentioned, Michael Shanks is the director of Together. This is Shanks' first feature directing job. His previous credits include some short films and the Australian TV series The Wizards of Aus.
Together behind the scenes
Brie and Franco are both producers on the movie in addition to starring. Joining them as producers are Mike Cowap, Erik Feig, Julia Hammer, Tim Headington, Andrew Mittman and Max Silva.
The production companies behind the movie are 1.21, 30WEST, Picturestart, Princess Pictures and Tango Entertainment.
