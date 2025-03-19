The Bondsman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Bacon series

Kevin Bacon stars as a bounty hunter on a hellish mission.

Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran), Beth Grant (Kitty Halloran) in The Bondsman
Kevin Bacon and Beth Grant, The Bondsman (Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

"He's gonna catch hell." So proclaims Prime Video about its newest supernatural thriller series, The Bondsman, starring Kevin Bacon.

The story follows Bacon's Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who comes back to life on a mission to return demons to their hellish prison. After living a tumultuous life himself, Hub is forced to reconcile with his past to help pave the way for the future. He can't do his job without help from his family, but their complicated history forces him to mend bridges and confront their history while battling some of Hell's fiercest demons.

Here's everything we know about The Bondsman.

The Bondsman release date

All eight episodes of The Bondsman will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries around the world on April 3, 2025.

The Bondsman premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Bondsman from Prime Video:

"Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned -- which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music."

The Bondsman cast

The Bondsman features an all-star cast that includes Kevin Bacon (Footloose) as Hub Halloran, Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black).

The Bondsman trailer

Take a look at the official red band trailer for The Bondsman below.

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

The Bondsman behind the scenes

The Bondsman hails from Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, along with Marker 96 and CrimeThink Production Company.

Executive producers on the series include showrunner Erik Oleson, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television, as well as Kevin Bacon, Paul E. Shapiro and series creator Grainger David. Erik Holmberg serves as a co-executive producer.

Blumhouse Television previously developed The Horror of Delores Roach for Prime Video.

