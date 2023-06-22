The Horror of Dolores Roach: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy horror series
When things get rough, Dolores Roach gets busy.
The new Prime Video horror-comedy series The Horror of Dolores Roach is a modern-day version of Sweeney Todd. Here, a woman who was released from prison after 16 years finds work thanks to a longtime friend, but when her livelihood is threatened she takes desperate measures.
The series is based on a hit Spotify podcast of the same name, which itself is based on a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, created by Aaron Mark. Mark also serves as creator and co-showrunner of the Prime Video series.
Here's what we know about The Horror of Dolores Roach.
The Horror of Dolores Roach release date
All eight episodes of The Horror of Dolores Roach premiere worldwide on July 7, exclusively on Prime Video.
The Horror of Dolores Roach plot
Here's the official synopsis of The Horror of Dolores Roach from Prime Video:
"The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, 'Magic Hands' Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive."
The Horror of Dolores Roach cast
Justina Machado plays Dolores Roach. She recently hosted The Culture Is: Latina for MSNBC and was in the updated reimagining of Norman Lear's One Day at a Time.
Alejandro Hernandez, who plays Luis, is best known for his role as Casey on New Amsterdam. He's also been in Partner Track and Instinct, and he's had guest roles in lots of shows including Chicago PD, Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods.
Kita Updike plays Nellie. She's best known for her work in theater, including projects she's done with The Public Theater, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and LAByrinth Theater Company.
K. Todd Freeman brings Jeremiah to life on the series. The two-time Tony Award nominee has starred in the off-Broadway production of Downstate and in the Broadway production of The Minutes. He recently starred in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and The Rehearsal.
The Horror of Dolores Roach trailer
The trailer for The Horror of Dolores Roach reveals (without revealing too much) how Dolores is trying to make ends meet when things start to go wrong. And then her life takes a very unexpected turn. Take a look below:
How to watch The Horror of Dolores Roach
The Horror of Dolores Roach is a Prime Video original series, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access Prime Video along with all of the membership benefits that come with a Prime subscription.
