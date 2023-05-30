Chicago P.D. season 11: everything we know about the new season

After ten seasons, Chicago P.D. has cemented itself as one of television's beloved police procedurals and when teamed with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, the trio of Dick Wolf shows make up a powerful block on NBC's TV lineup. It's no wonder that NBC gave the green light to renew the One Chicago shows for more stories in the 2023-2024 TV season.

Here's what we know about Chicago P.D. season 11.

There's currently no release date for Chicago P.D. season 11 as of this writing, but it's set to premiere as part of the NBC 2023 fall TV lineup. However, given the current writers' strike, there's a good chance that the premiere could be delayed.

As soon as we have more information we'll add it right here.

Chicago P.D. season 11 plot

It's too early to know what Chicago P.D. season 11 will be about. We can surmise that lingering stories from season 10 will play into season 11, such as the big reveal about Ruzek's undercover stint, but there will no doubt be new stories mixed in to keep this long-running procedural feeling fresh.

For now, here's a look at the official Chicago P.D. synopsis from NBC:

"From multiple Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit series Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city’s most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.

"At the center of Chicago P.D. is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined but yet complicated.

"His close-knit team of detectives share his passion for keeping the city safe, including Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), a committed and ethical detective who previously served in Afghanistan; Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), a quick thinker who often leads with his heart; Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), a fearless former patrol officer whose research and astute observations often lead the team in the right direction; Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), a bright and quietly charismatic member of the team; and Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), a seasoned detective whose tough demeanor belies her complicated emotions.

"Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) runs a tight precinct with a firm hand, although she lets her wry sense of humor shine through from time to time.

"The Intelligence Unit will be tested as it learns how to work efficiently with a new chief of police. In addition, a new member has been added to its ranks – Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), who is fresh off patrol but will hold his own on a team with big personalities."

Chicago P.D. season 11 cast

Official casting for season 11 has not been announced yet. As soon as more information is available we'll have it for you here.

In the meantime, we can safely assume that the season 10 cast members will likely return for season 11. They include:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Lisseth Chavez as Officer Vanessa Rojas

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Chicago P.D. season 11 trailer

There's no trailer for Chicago P.D. season 11 but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Chicago P.D. season 11

Chicago P.D. season 11 will air on NBC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are also available on Peacock. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you want to watch any NBC show the day after it airs, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.