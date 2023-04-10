NBC doubles down on Dick Wolf's One Chicago, Law & Order shows with renewals

The One Chicago franchise — including Chicago Med , Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — and the trio of shows in the long-running Law & Order universe — Law & Order , Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime — will return in fall 2023. All six Dick Wolf-produced series have been renewed by NBC, signaling the network's dedication to the cast and crew, the stories and the fans.

"I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," Wolf said in a statement. "All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

It wasn't a hard decision to grant additional seasons to these shows. The One Chicago shows rank in the top 10 each week for the coveted 18-49 demo as well as total viewers while Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime rank among broadcast TV's top 10 dramas in the same 18-49 demographic.

All three One Chicago shows have amassed over 50 million viewers across NBC and Peacock this season, and the three Law & Order series are close behind them. This is particularly impressive given that Law & Order is currently in its 22nd season while SVU is celebrating its 24th season. That kind of longevity is unusual in today's TV landscape when so many shows don't last beyond a single season. It helps that so many of the actors have returned year after year, or have returned after taking time off, to continue their characters' stories.

Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Programming for NBCUniversal and Streaming, expressed excitement and gratitude to Wolf, Wolf's team and the fans. "We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," she said. "A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."