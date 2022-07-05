Chicago Med season 8: release date, cast and everything we know

The action continues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as Chicago Med season 8 premieres in September on NBC. Once again the beloved Dick Wolf show will anchor the Wednesday night lineup of Chicago series.

As fans will recall, things were heated at the end of season 7 — literally — as a fire threatened Will and Dylan’s lives. Pamela will be forced to deal with Crockett’s decision during her surgery while Charles copes with the decision to end his relationship with his therapist.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago Med season 8.

Chicago Med season 8 kicks off on Wednesday, September 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The show serves as the starting point for One Chicago Wednesdays; it will be followed by Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT.

There is no release date yet for UK viewers.

Who is in the Chicago Med season 8 cast?

It’s still early enough that we haven’t heard much about casting for the eighth season. NBC posted a list of current Chicago Med cast members (opens in new tab) as of June 2022 so it’s safe to say these characters are returning:

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

What is Chicago Med season 8 about?

While there isn’t an official synopsis for Chicago Med season 8 yet, here’s NBC’s description of the show:

"Chicago Med is the third installment of the One Chicago franchise and tracks the lives of doctors and nurses working in the E.R. of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Often intermingling with characters from Chicago P.D. and Fire, you never know which familiar face might walk into the emergency room. Life is rarely boring for Chicago physicians and One Chicago fans have become enamored with the personal lives of the Chicago Med doctors and residents.

"Boasting powerhouse performances from supervising attending physician Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), the characters of the NBC series have fans hooked. Life is never predictable for the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center staff, with every episode bringing a unique set of challenges for the characters. For a city that's never short of emergencies, Chicago Med fans are eager for the series to return to NBC this fall."

Is there a trailer for Chicago Med season 8?

There’s no trailer for Chicago Med season 8, but as soon as one shows up we’ll add it in here.

How to watch Chicago Med season 8

Chicago Med season 8 airs on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available to watch on Peacock. NBC is included in cable TV packages, but if you’ve cut the cord you can use services like Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV to access them.

If you want to watch NBC shows the day after they air you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock Premium. You can find a handy guide to the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium here .

UK fans can catch up on all of the previous seasons on Sky Witness through your Sky TV or Now TV plan.