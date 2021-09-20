‘Chicago Med’ season 7: Release date, cast and everything we know about the NBC show

The men and women who serve Chicago get the spotlight Wednesdays on NBC with a lineup of programming that includes Chicago Med. Chicago Med, which is heading into its seventh season, is a sister show to Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Matt Olmstead teamed up with Chicago Fire creators Michael Brandt and Derek Haas to create Chicago Med, which debuted on NBC in 2015. Dick Wolf also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Below you’ll find just about everything you need to know on the upcoming season of Chicago Med, including when it’s coming back, returning and new cast members and how to catch up with the latest and previous episodes.

What is the plot of ‘Chicago Med’?

The broad plot of Chicago Med is that fans follow the day-to-day chaos of Chicago’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center, as well as the lives of the doctors, nurses and staff who make it go.

As for what we can expect heading into season seven, here is the official synopsis from NBC:

“Dr. Will Halstead finds his career as an emergency medicine physician in jeopardy, following his cover-up involving a serious ethics violation. Dr. Daniel Charles remains the Sherlock Holmes of psychiatry. Sharon Goodwin, the venerable head of the city's largest hospital, is under intense fiscal scrutiny to preserve the bottom line while continuing to ensure that all patients receive nothing short of quality care and compassion. Dr. Ethan Choi, a former Navy flight surgeon and chief of the E.D., begins the season in recovery mode after being shot by a former patient. Now it's up to the blunt but talented Dr. Dean Archer to show what he's made of as interim chief at the helm of Chicago's trusted and busiest ER. Maggie Lockwood, the charge nurse and eyes, ears and brain of the ER, is skilled and confident but finds herself dealing with profound family issues of her own. Ace surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel, the New Orleans-raised surgeon with a breezy manner, has finally started to let his guard down, earning the respect of his colleagues. And now two new doctors have joined the E.D. family. Dr. Stevie Hammer is a brilliant, scrappy emergency medicine doctor with a surprising past and Dr. Dylan Scott is an ex-cop who's doing a dual residency in emergency medicine and pediatrics.”

Who is in the ‘Chicago Med’ cast?

Two main cast members exited Chicago Med after its sixth season — Yaya DaCosta, who played April Sexton, and Torrey DeVitto, who starred as Natalie Manning. Both of which were with Chicago Med since the beginning.

While two actors exited Chicago Med, two are coming in, as NBC has cast Kristen Hager (Wanted, Being Human, Gotham) as Dr. Stevie Hammer, a brilliant, scrappy emergency medical doctor with a surprising past, and Guy Lockard (Bull, The Village) as Dr. Dylan Scott, an ex-cop who’s doing a dual residency in emergency medicine and pediatrics.

The rest of Chicago Med’s main cast remains in place, consisting of:

Oliver Platt - Dr. Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson - Sharon Goodwin

Nick Gehlfuss - Dr. Will Halstead

Brian Tee - Dr. Ethan Choi

Marlyne Barrett - Maggie Lockwood

Dominic Rains - Dr. Crockett Marcel

Visit IMDb for the full cast list.

NBC has carved out its entire Wednesday primetime lineup for its Chicago-based series and have set them all to return for their latest seasons on Sept. 22. Chicago Med falls right in the middle of the lineup, airing at 9 p.m.

That is when the show will be available live via broadcast TV, but if you are planning on streaming the show it won’t be available until the day after it airs on broadcast. So, if you plan on streaming Chicago Med you’ll have to wait until Thursday each week.

Is there a ‘Chicago Med’ trailer?

NBC opted not to create individual trailers for its Chicago series, instead combining previews for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in a single 30-second promo, which you can watch below.

Will there be a Chicago-series crossover episode?

There have been four official crossovers between Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. since 2015, occurring in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

After skipping a crossover event in the 2020-2021 season (likely impacted by the pandemic), there is a high expectation that fans will get one this season. Though nothing has officially been announced by NBC, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Hass told TVLine in an interview that they’ve been brainstorming ideas.

Even when the shows don’t directly interconnect with a singular story, you will get the occasional character from one show popping up briefly in another.

How to watch ‘Chicago Med’

Chicago Med airs live on local NBC channels, meaning anyone with a traditional cable or satellite subscription, or who rock it old school with a TV antenna, can tune in for Chicago Med at its weekly time right on your TV.

Live TV streaming services have also become a popular choice for traditional broadcast networks, with the likes of Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all providing access to a subscriber's local NBC channel (Sling TV does only on its Sling TV Blue package).

Streamers will need a subscription to either Peacock or Hulu if they want to stream episodes of Chicago Med. You can watch past seasons for free on Peacock, though if you want to keep up with the latest episodes of Chicago Med you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Will there be a ‘Chicago Med’ season eight?

NBC isn't planning on pulling the plug on any of its Chicago-based series anytime soon. In February 2020 the network announced that it had renewed Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. for three seasons, which covered seasons six, seven and eight for Chicago Med, according to a report from Deadline .

The shows have been consistent hits on the network, so wouldn’t be surprised if another renewal is coming down the pipe closer to the end of the most recent seasons for Chicago Med and its companion series, though nothing is known at this point.