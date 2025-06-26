Bugonia: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Yorgos Lanthimos movie

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are back together again for what is sure to be another fascinatingly weird experience with the 2025 new movie, Bugonia.

Lanthimos and Stone have collaborated on the director’s last three movies, The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. The first two were big Oscar-winning movies (with Stone winning Best Actress for Poor Things); Kinds of Kindness received a more mixed reception, though overall it was still “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. So what have the pair concocted for their latest?

We’ve got all the details that you need to know about Bugonia right here.

Bugonia is set to premiere in October in the US, with a planned limited release on October 24 before expanding wide on October 31. For UK audiences, reports indicate that the movie will be released on October 31.

Bugonia cast

Emma Stone in Bugonia (Image credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features)

Bugonia marks the fourth straight Yorgos Lanthimos movie where Emma Stone is a key member of the cast. The two-time Oscar winner (La La Land and Poor Things) is set to play a high-powered CEO in the movie.

Jesse Plemons is also reunited with Lanthimos after appearing in the director’s most recent movie, Kinds of Kindness, playing one half of a pair of conspiracy theorists in Bugonia. Plemons has already been seen in episodes of Zero Day and Black Mirror season 7 in 2025.

Other members of the cast include Aidan Delbis, who makes his feature film debut with this role, Tires stars Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone, who previously appeared in Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer (and of course of Clueless fame).

Bugonia plot

Will Tracy wrote the script for Bugonia. Here is the official synopsis courtesy of Focus Features:

“Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.”

Bugonia trailer

Watch the trailer for Bugonia right here:

BUGONIA - Official Teaser Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters October - YouTube Watch On

Yorgos Lanthimas movies

Hailing from Greece, Yorgos Lanthimos has made a name for himself with his movies that border, and at times cross, into the absurd and at times surreal. It’s a style that has garnered him five Oscar nominations thus far, including two for Best Director.

Here is a complete look at Lanthimos’ directing credits:

My Best Friend (2001)

Kinetta (2005)

Dogtooth (2009)

Alps (2011)

The Lobster (2015)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Favourite (2018)

Poor Things (2023)

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Bugonia behind the scenes

Focus Features is the studio behind Bugonia, with CJ ENM, Element Pictures, Fruit Tree, Pith and Square Peg on board as production companies. Producers on the movie are Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Lanthimos, Stone, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

Other key behind the scene figures include editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis, who has edited all of Lanthimos’ movies, and cinematographer Robbie Ryan, who has worked with Lanthimos since The Favourite.