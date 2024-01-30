Black Mirror season 7: everything we know so far

Hit anthology series Black Mirror is returning for season 7, where we should expect some more twisted technology tales as we explore the dark world of modern inventions such as AI, social media and more.

News of the series' return was first confirmed by Variety, who said they understand "the show is set to go into production later [in 2023] with Brooker, Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades believed to be returning as executive producers. Plot details and number of episodes are still being kept under wraps."

As always, the Black Mirror team is being tight-lipped about specifics, but hopefully, we will have less of a wait this time around, as there was a four-year gap between seasons 5 and 6.

In Black Mirror season 6 we saw six new episodes set in various locations and times including Northern England in 1979 and an alternative in 1969 where two men undertook a perilous mission in space.

As with Black Mirror, it's impossible to predict exactly what is around the corner, as the possibilities are endless when it comes to the anthology series. However, here is what we know so far...

Right now, we're not sure when Black Mirror season 7 could arrive on Netflix.

Season 6 premiered on June 15, 2023, so it is possible that it could arrive on the streaming service later in 2024. But right now, we don't have much to go off!

Black Mirror season 7 episodes

Black Mirror's episode code has varied across the seasons. The first two seasons were comprised of just three episodes, which season 5 also copied. The others had either 5 or 6 episodes, so it is hard to tell what the new batch will look like.

On top of this, a feature-length interactive movie named Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was created as a standalone special, so we'll have to wait for official confirmation before we find out how season 7 will look.

Black Mirror season 7 cast

Alex Lawther as Kenny in Black Mirror season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Given the nature of the anthology series, it is also too early to confirm who will be appearing in the new season. Previous instalments have featured several big names including Bryce Dallas Howard, Hayley Atwell, Michaela Coel, Jon Hamm, Toby Kebbell, Jesse Plemons, and Anthony Mackie.

So, it's likely there'll be another ensemble cast ahead of us, and perhaps some newcomers too, as the series saw Alex Lawther shooting to fame after his performance as Kenny in the harrowing episode Shut up and Dance from season 3.

Is there a trailer?

It's way too early for trailers! Watch this space.