Caught Stealing: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Austin Butler movie

Darren Aronofsky usually puts movie fans through the emotional ringer with his movies. But when the director presented the first footage of his 2025 new movie, Caught Stealing starring Austin Butler, to attendees at CinemaCon 2025, he said that he wanted to try something different: “I wanted to do something that was, simply put, a lot of fun.”

That something fun is the crime thriller comedy Caught Stealing, which heads back to 1990s New York City and sees Butler have to deal with a group of seedy individuals from the city’s criminal underbelly. What, were you expecting a straight comedy from Aronofsky?

We’ve got everything you need to know about Caught Stealing, including when it is releasing and who else is in the cast, directly below.

Caught Stealing is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on August 29 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

August is the last month of the summer blockbuster season, but it is set to offer a number of interesting alternative options to the usual fare of superheroes and franchise material. Joining Caught Stealing among the August releases are Weapons, Nobody 2, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t! and the Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman divorce comedy The Roses.

Caught Stealing cast

Image 1 of 4 Austin Butler in Caught Stealing (Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Entertainment) Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler in Caught Stealing (Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Entertainment) Matt Smith and Austin Butler in Caught Stealing (Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Entertainment) Liev Schreiber, Austin Butler and Vincent D'Onofrio in Caught Stealing (Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Austin Butler stars as the lead character of Hank Thompson in Caught Stealing, a former baseball player who unexpectedly gets himself caught up with the criminal underbelly of New York City. Butler is one of the rising stars in Hollywood. He’s already an Oscar nominee for Elvis, while he has also starred in popular movies Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Bikeriders and Dune: Part Two, as well as the TV series Masters of the Air. He is also going to star in another 2025 movie, Eddington.

Joining Butler in the cast are Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Regina King (Shirley), Liev Schreiber (The Perfect Couple), Bad Bunny (Bullet Train) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again).

Caught Stealing plot

Sony Pictures has not released an official synopsis for Caught Stealing as of publication, but the movie is based on a novel of the same name by Charlie Huston. Here is the synopsis for the book per Amazon:

“Henry 'call me Hank' Thompson used to play California baseball. Now he tends to a bar on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. When two Russians in tracksuits beat Hank to a pulp, he gets the clue: someone wants something from him. He just doesn’t know what it is, where it is, or how to make them understand he doesn’t have it.

“Within twenty-four hours, Hank is running over rooftops, playing hide-and-seek with the NYPD, riding the subway with a dead man at his side, and counting a whole lot of cash on a concrete floor. All because of some Russian hoods and a flat-out freakshow of goons. All because once, in another life, the only thing Hank wanted to steal was third base — without getting caught.”

Huston himself wrote the adaptation of his novel for the big screen.

Caught Stealing trailer

The Caught Stealing trailer has not been made available online, though it was shown as part of a presentation at CinemaCon 2025, so hopefully it will become available soon. When it does, we’ll add it to this post.

Darren Aronofsky movies

Aronofsky is an Oscar-nominated director who has made a number of notable movies throughout his career. Here’s a look at his filmography:

Pi (1998)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

The Fountain (2006)

The Wrestler (2008)

Black Swan (2010)

Noah (2014)

Mother! (2017)

The Whale (2022)

Caught Stealing behind the scenes

Aronofsky is also a producer on Caught Stealing through his Protozoa Pictures, along with Jeremy Dawson, Dylan Golden and Ari Handel. Sony Pictures is handling the distribution of the movie.