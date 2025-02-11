Daredevil: Born Again — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Marvel series

Disney and Marvel have developed a knack for churning out hit series, and we look for that trend to continue with Daredevil: Born Again. When Netflix was running with the Daredevil baton, we were completely wowed as fans of the Marvel character. Now that the character is officially being welcomed to the Disney Plus Universe with his own show, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the hero.

Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on March 4 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET in the US. In the UK, the series premieres on the platform on March 5.

Daredevil: Born Again is a Marvel series and airs exclusively on Disney Plus. Those hoping to watch need to have a subscription to the streaming service. The good news is there are a few options, as Disney Plus is available as either a standalone service, part of the Disney Bundle or included as a feature of Hulu with Live TV .

Daredevil: Born Again cast

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Back in the driver seat as the titular character Daredevil is Charlie Cox. To date, his most notable role has been playing Daredevil, not only popping up in the series but also appearing in Echo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Additionally, he’s recently starred in Kin and Treason.

Joining Cox in the series are the following:

Daredevil: Born Again plot

Check out this official synopsis of the Disney Plus series:

“In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Daredevil: Born Again trailer

Check out this exciting tralier for the series.