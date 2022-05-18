She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Marvel series

It’s time for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and like everyone’s original favorite green superhero, "you wouldn’t like her when she’s angry." Or perhaps you might, because that means some entertaining fight sequences are bound to take place. Either way, the new Marvel series is set to add some more enjoyable moments to your summer in between the trips to the beach, family vacations and cookouts.

Given that most members of the core group of Avengers seem to be passing the baton to new characters, it was only a matter of time before the Hulk would get his turn with his own protégé. Hawkeye found a mentee in Kate Bishop, Black Widow has Yelena Belova primed to replace her, Steve Rogers literally gave his shield to Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, and later on this year The Might Thor is set to wield Mjölnir in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now it’s time for the big guy to help his cousin Jennifer Walters step into her role as the newest Marvel hero. Here’s everything we know about the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series.

The premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins streaming exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 22, in both the US and the UK. The remaining eight episodes of the season will be released weekly on the following Wednesdays.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law plot

(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel describes the plot of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by stating:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong."

For those not as familiar with the character of She-Hulk from the Marvel comics, here is a brief rundown of who she is. Please keep in mind that the comic book origin story for the character may wind up differing from what plays out onscreen.

As previously mentioned, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner. When she was shot and in need of a blood transfusion, he stepped up as the donor. Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, after the procedure she acquired some of Banner’s gamma cells. Those gamma cells would eventually give her the ability to "hulk out" like her famous relative.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that She-Hulk is a hero that has fought with the Avengers, the Defenders and the Fantastic Four. It will be interesting to see if her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a linchpin to a future Avengers film, the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot or perhaps lead the way to a new iteration of The Defenders series, now that Disney has the rights to the former Netflix shows.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer

As fans of Mark Ruffalo’s version of the Hulk, can we just say how glad we are to see him back on the screen? But it's also fun to see Tatiana Maslany get the chance to go green. Check out the She-Hulk trailer directly below.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast

Leading the way as the titular character in the series is Tatiana Maslany. The Emmy-Award-winning actress should certainly be a familiar face for viewers, having starred in the critically-acclaimed series Orphan Black. Additionally, she’s been in projects like the Perry Mason series and the 2017 movie Stronger.

Also featured in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Mark Ruffalo. Ruffalo is a longtime vet in the MCU, having starred as the Hulk in the Avenger movies. The three-time Oscar nominee has furthermore had roles in The Adam Project, Dark Waters, Spotlight and a host of other films and television shows.

Joining Maslany and Ruffalo are a number of talented actors and actresses including Tim Roth (Sundown), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Ginger Gonzaga (Kenan), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva) and Jon Bass (Baywatch).

How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a Marvel series airing exclusively on Disney Plus. Those hoping to watch will need to have a subscription to the streaming service. The good news is there are options, as Disney Plus is available as either a standalone service, part of the Disney Bundle or included as a feature of Hulu with Live TV.