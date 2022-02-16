'The Adam Project': release date, trailer and everything we know about the Ryan Reynolds Netflix movie

The time travel story is a sci-fi movie staple, and Netflix has another entry to the genre with the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer The Adam Project.

An original idea written by Jonathan Tropper (See), T.S. Nowlin (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Jennifer Flackett (Big Mouth) and Mark Levin (Big Mouth), directed by Shawn Levy, Reynolds told Variety at the movie’s premiere that The Adam Project is reminiscent of many of the sci-fi and adventure movies of the 1980s like ET, Back to the Future or The Goonies.

But what is The Adam Project, who’s in it and when can you watch it? Here’s everything we know about The Adam Project.

The Adam Project is going to be one of the titles that's new on Netflix in March, with the movie premiering exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, March 11, wherever Netflix is available.

Netflix is promising a new original movie debuting on its service every week of 2022 — highlighting many of them in a teaser trailer — and The Adam Project is certainly one of its most high profile movies in that lineup.

What is 'The Adam Project' about?

The Adam Project is a time travel story that sees a fighter pilot from the year 2050 team up with his 12-year-old self and his late father on a mission to save the future.

Netflix classifies The Adam Project in the sci-fi, family and action/adventure genres. It has also officially been rated PG-13.

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell in 'The Adam Project' (Image credit: Netflix)

'The Adam Project' trailer

Though it doesn’t go too much more into specifics than the synopsis above, The Adam Project trailer does showcase the tone of the movie, the dynamic between Ryan Reynolds' older Adam and his young co-star Walker Scobell and some of the action that is in store. Give it a watch for yourself right here.

'The Adam Project' cast

A movie starring Ryan Reynolds is going to get a solid bit of attention no matter what, but there’s a number of names to get movie fans excited for The Adam Project.

Reynolds is playing the lead character of Adam, the adult version from 2050. Reynolds is best known for his role as Deadpool in the titular superhero movies but is coming off a big year in 2021 that saw him star in Free Guy and another big Netflix movie, Red Notice; he also had Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard last year.

Playing opposite Reynolds as the younger Adam is going to be newcomer Walker Scobell. This is Scobell’s first movie credit, with him winning the role through an audition process. Reynolds told Variety that Scobell is a big Deadpool fan that knew the movies incredibly well. “He knew them backwards and forwards. So logically we worked so well because he could be a mini-me.”

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds in 'The Adam Project' (Image credit: Netflix)

Others in The Adam Project cast include Mark Ruffalo playing Adam’s father and Jennifer Garner as Adam’s mother (a 13 Going on 30 reunion!). Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) is also on board as the character Laura, as is Catherine Keener in an unspecified role.

Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds in 'The Adam Project' (Image credit: Netflix)

'The Adam Project' director

Shawn Levy is directing The Adam Project. The movie is a reunion for Levy and Ryan Reynolds, with the two having worked together on 2021’s Free Guy.

Levy is no stranger to Netflix either, as he is a producer and has directed multiple episodes of the streamer’s hit series Stranger Things.

Other projects on Levy’s resume include the Night at the Museum franchise, This Is Where I Leave You, The Internship and Date Night.

How to watch 'The Adam Project'

The Adam Project is, again, a Netflix exclusive movie, so you’re going to need to be signed up for Netflix if you want to watch it when it releases on March 11.

The good news is that even if you aren’t signed up for Netflix right now, it’s easy to do so. Just visit Netflix.com to start the sign up process.