‘See’ season 2: Release date, trailer and everything else we know about the Apple TV Plus action series

The Apple TV Plus original series See continues the idea that you don’t want to mess with Jason Momoa. The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star has been kicking butt on screen for years, and that continues with the dystopian action series See, which is getting ready to debut its second season.

Along with The Morning Show, See premiered on Apple TV Plus the same day that the streaming service became available to subscribers in 2019. It’s been almost two years since then, but fans will be able to get right back into the action, which looks to top what was done in season one.

Here is everything that we know about See season two on Apple TV Plus.

What is the plot of ‘See’?

See, which was created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Eastern Promises), takes place centuries in the future in a dystopian world where the entire human population is blind. However, twins are born to the tribal leader Baba Voss (Momoa) with the ability to see. Baba Voss must protect his children from those who wish to use their gift for evil.

In the first season, the main villain was Queen Kane, who makes it her mission to find and destroy the twins. However, the storyline is getting a little more familial in season two, Baba Voss’ brother, Edo Voss, arrives on the scene at the head of a massive army and who holds a deep hatred for his brother.

Baba Voss will be forced to protect his family and his tribe from these new threats.

Who is in the ‘See’ cast?

Jason Momoa headlines the cast of See as Baba Voss, but he’s going to be challenged this year by another Hollywood strongman, Dave Bautista, who is taking on the role of Edo Voss. Raise your hand if you’re excited for that showdown (I imagine you all are now raising your hands).

Returning members of the See cast include Alfre Woodard as Paris, the spiritual leader of Baba Voss’ tribe; Hera Hilmar as Maghra, the mother of the twins; Archie Madekwe as Kofun, one of the twins; Nesta Cooper as Haniwa, the other twin; and Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane.

New cast members for season two include Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett and Tamara Tunie.

Apple also notes that there are members of the cast who are blind or low vision that helped with the authenticity of the story.

Apple TV Plus has set the premiere of See’s second season for Aug. 27. That Friday, the first of the eight-episode season two will be available to Apple TV Plus subscribers. New episodes will then be released every Friday.

This will end a nearly two-year wait for fans of See for new episodes. Production delays caused by the pandemic definitely impacted See’s release date. But, some good news, Apple TV Plus has already given the green light for See season three and it is already filming. That would lead us to think that season three will be here much faster than season two took.

Is there a ‘See’ trailer?

Apple TV Plus has been heavily promoting its original content in recent months as the streaming service has a number of new and returning shows launching on the streaming service in 2021. See has been right at the forefront with a pair of trailers showcasing some of the epic action the series has in store.

Each trailer lays the groundwork for the rivalry between Baba and Edo Voss. Give them a watch below.

How to watch ‘See’

When the new season of See hits Apple TV Plus on Aug. 27, you’ll need to have an active Apple TV Plus subscription to watch the latest episodes.

You can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for a monthly price of $4.99 (a seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers). If, by chance, you recently purchased an Apple product, you can also activate a three-month free trial, though note that you will be charged a monthly fee automatically after the three months.

With an Apple TV Plus subscription you can catch up with all of See so far and other Apple TV Plus originals like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told, Physical, Foundation, Invasion and movies like CODA.