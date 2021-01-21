Peaky Blinders Season 6: release date, cast, plot, upcoming movie and everything you need to know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 has begun filming and while creator Stephen Knight has confirmed it will be the final outing for the Shelby family on BBC1, he says the story will "continue in another form."

Cillian Murphy — who posted an Instagram update of himself in make-up on set — will be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby and fans will be desperate to find out what happened to him at the end of the last series.

Tommy's plan to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) was thwarted, with the crime boss and elected MP left contemplating suicide, as allies including Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen) met their maker.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series and the future of the Shelby clan.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 — When will it be on TV?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 had been written and pre-production was underway at the start of 2020 with a release date of last autumn, yet filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But filming is now finally underway and the production team have put strict a strict testing system in place to ensure the safety of cast and crew.

There's no release date for when the show will be arriving on BBC1, but it could be as early as the end of this year if things go to plan.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 — What's the plot?

Plot details for the sixth series are thin on the ground, although Knight has described it as "the best yet."

Director Anthony Byrne has confirmed the new series will pick up from where the fifth left off, with Tommy in a field holding a gun to his own head.

Tommy remains the Deputy Leader of the British Union of Fascists, but his failed attempt to assassinate Oswald Mosley has put him in a sticky situation.

Fans will be desperate to know who betrayed Tommy in the fifth series finale, with Aunt Polly's son Michael Gray heavily rumored to be the most likely suspect, as he tried to take over the company. Or could Polly have betrayed Tommy to save her son? The fall out of that relationship could be crucial.

Gina Gray's American family are also expected to feature in the series 6 and Stephen Knight says there's a "figure from history who might surprise a few people."

Gina and Michael Gray are rumoured to have a big role to play in the sixth series. (Image credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Who will be returning?

Cillian Murphy will be returning as Tommy Shelby and the rest of the surviving Shelby clan will also be back, including Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) and Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne).

Aunt Polly famously resigned from the Shelby company at the end of the last series, but Helen McCrory is widely expected to reprise her role as the family's matriarch in this final chapter and Tommy's wife Lizzy (Natasha O'Keefe) will also be back.

Her son Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and his wife Gina Gray (The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy) are also expected to feature, despite Gina urging her hubby to strike out on his own in America last time out.

We thought gangster Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) was dead, yet his reappearance at the end of the fifth series came as a surprise. Whether he'll be back this time is unconfirmed. Meanwhile, villains Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and Billy Boys leader Jimmy McCavern (Brian Gleeson) could also return.

Tommy's first wife Grace was killed in the third series, but she came to him in a vision last time out and Annabelle Wallis has hinted that her character has a part to play in this final series.

Meanwhile, Charlie Murphy (trade union leader Jessie Eden), Ned Dennehy (Uncle Charlie), Ian Peck (Curly), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs) and Benjamin Zephaniah (street preacher Jeremiah Jesus) also seem likely to return.

Sam Claflin played fascist politician Oswald Mosley in the fifth season of "Peaky Blinders." (Image credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders series 6: Will there be any new characters?

Director Anthony Byrne has revealed there will be a brand new female character in the sixth series.

“There’s a great female character who is new, who is pretty dark. I haven’t seen a character like her in Peaky before.”

“I won’t say who she is,” he told Digital Spy, “but she certainly gives Tommy a run for his money. She challenges him in a different way basically. She’s certainly not a protagonist and I don’t know if she’s an antagonist.”

This intriguing lady has yet to be cast, but she's rumored to possess a “dangerous” ideology.

“It’s similar to [Oswald] Mosley. She has a similar ideology, and that’s challenging for any character, like I’ve said before, he or she, they don’t have guns or a gang, but they have an ideology that’s like a virus and it’s more dangerous than anything.”

Stephen Knight confirmed Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire) as a new cast member for the sixth series last year.

He would not give any details on who he would be playing, yet Graham's involvement has been thrown into doubt after the coronavirus pandemic delayed shooting.

"I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely." Graham told Pound For Pound Podcast.

"Luckily I was in a really good position where I was going to go from job to job for the next three years – my agent spent a lot of time putting that together – and obviously the rug just got pulled from under our feet."

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Which celebrities are rumored to be appearing?

Stephen Knight has made no secret of the fact that a host of celebrities are interested in appearing in the hit show and he hinted that a few famous faces making could be making cameos in this final series.

"The amount of people who have come to us wanting to be in it is quite astonishing, and really good people," he says.

"But I think now we're coming to the final two series, I'm going to relax and open the gates a bit because there's some amazing people who want to be in it, and I think why not."

Samuel L. Jackson has revealed that he'd love a part in the gangster saga. "I'd love to be in Peaky Blinders," he told The Express. "That's a great show."

Brad Pitt, Snoop Dogg and A$AP Rocky have also made no secret of their desire to be involved in the show and Julia Roberts has also been linked, with Knight refusing to rule any of them out for a part in Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Peaky Blinders series 6: Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when it arrives.

Peaky Blinders: What do we know about the movie?

Stephen Knight has always said he wanted the show to tell the story of a family between two World Wars, with the series ending as the first air raid sirens sound over Birmingham.

The show's creator told Radio Times the series will wrap up as Britain goes to war with Hitler, yet how will the Shelby's adapt to that new world?



"I know how it's going to end, this particular incarnation of the family story," he said. "I know that it's going to end at the beginning of the Second World War. But after that I think that the momentum is such that maybe we will continue with other bits of the story."

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be shown on BBC1 in the UK and Netflix in the United States.