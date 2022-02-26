Meet the 'Peaky Blinders' season 6 cast: our who's who guide

Peaky Blinders season 6 is just around the corner, with fans everywhere gearing up to watch the final season of the crime drama which airs on Feb. 27, 2022.

We'll be seeing the return of some favourite characters, including lead actor Cillian Murphy who will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, following his failed plan to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

With season 6 following on from that shocking finale, we've put together all the major players in the final instalment of the gripping series, as a handy guide before you settle down to watch the most recent episodes.

Here's who'll be reappearing in Peaky Blinders season 6...

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Of course, it wouldn't be Peaky Blinders without Cillian Murphy, and he'll be back to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby. Last season, Tommy found himself in some real trouble after his plans to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley were thwarted, so now he has to deal with the repercussions of this.

As the leader of the Birmingham criminal gang, the Peaky Blinders and the patriarch of the Shelby Family, Tommy is a huge part of the series and is involved in all the big decisions and the consequences of those actions.

He's different from the rest of his brothers as he's known for being a very calm and observant man, relying on wit and ruthlessness rather than being quick to anger and making potentially stupid decisions. Tommy's brother John, the third child, was shot dead in season 4 so now there are only three Shelby brothers remaining.

He is married to Lizzie Shelby (nee Stark), and the couple has one daughter together, Ruby. Tommy also has a son from his previous marriage, named Charles.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Arthur is the eldest Shelby brother and very different to Tommy. He prefers brawn over brains and throughout the series we've seen him becoming increasingly more unhinged, especially when he kills a young boy in the boxing ring by beating him to death, after struggling with severe PTSD during his time in the war.

He's also involved in the fallout from the events of season 5, where we saw him taking Tommy home and expressing concern that his brother was "losing his mind" following the failed assassination attempt.

He has a close yet complex relationship with Tommy, and is always trying to prove himself to his younger brother, as it is Tommy who is the gang leader and not him. Despite this, there's clearly a great deal of trust between the two.

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Finn is the youngest Shelby brother, and the only one who didn't fight in World War I due to his age. Though an established member of the Peaky Blinders, his elder brothers are always watching out for him as he continues to grow into his role within the group. In terms of sibling relationships, he appears to be much closer to Arthur.

When we first met Finn in season 1 he was only 11 years old, but by season 5 he started to have more responsibilities and last time we saw him, he was in charge of watching bookmaker Billy Grade conduct football betting business. During this time he befriended Billy and trusted him, but he was soon taken advantage of.

Finn made the mistake of telling Billy about Tommy's plans to get rid of Oswald Moslely, and this decision jeopardised the assassination and completely ruined Tommy's seemingly well thought out plans.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Ada is the only female sibling in the Shelby family, and the widow of known communist, Freddie Thorne, and has one son named Karl Thorne. This relationship was established in season one and was kept secret. Freddie dies in season 2, which prompted Ada to move to London.

At first, Ada is somewhat shunned by the rest of the family due to her political leanings but by season 5 she attends Peaky meetings despite not really having much involvement in it. Ada spends most of her time raising her son, but does help out when she can. She primarily deals with legal acquisitions.

In season 5, Ada also begins a relationship with Ben Younger, who Tommy approves of, but after he dies due to a car explosion this complicates Ada's situation further as she is pregnant with his child, and will now have to raise a second one without a father. She also confessed to Tommy that she didn't love Ben but he was a "good man".

In an exclusive chat, Sophie told us: "Her story arc is that you can’t escape who you are and where you come from, but as I look back at her journey it’s clear she’s really grown up."

Natasha O'Keefe as Lizzie Shelby

Lizzie is Tommy's second wife and a former prostitute who now works with the Shelby Family and as Tommy's assistant. Her relationship with Tommy definitely started out complicated, after he ruined her potential marriage to his brother John.

The two became involved properly in season 4, where Lizzie fell pregnant and gave birth to their daughter Ruby. They marry in season 5 but their marriage is strained, especially as Tommy is having hallucinations of his late wife Grace.

Lizzie contemplates divorcing Tommy but never does, and decides to stay with him despite all the issues she has around him and his line of work.

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Alfie is a violent and unpredictable, yet intelligent and calculating Jewish gang leader who first appears in season 2 after sending Tommy Shelby a telegram to get him to help with the ongoing war between the Jews and the Italians.

Since this first meeting, he's been a big part of the series, and despite seeming to like and respect Tommy, he's also not afraid to do business with his rivals on the side, proving he's absolutely the kind of person who puts himself above others.

In season 5, Alfie agrees to help Tommy kill Oswald Mosley for £10,000, giving a group of his men an order to create a protest during Mosley's speech, distracting Mosley's thugs. It is very likely he agreed due to Mosley's anti-semitic beliefs, giving him a personal reason for wanting him dead.

While all this is going on, Alfie listens to the event on the radio. However, this doesn't go according to plan, and Alfie's character is expected to return for an explosive season 6 following his men's failure to get the job done.

Sam Clafin as Oswald Mosley

Oswald Mosley continues to be public enemy number one for the Peaky Blinders, and they will no doubt try to drag him down again after he survived season 5.

He was the real-life Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, the deputy to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and the Cabinet adviser to the Prime Minister of Great Britain. Later, he was also the leader of two British fascist groups for 40 years.

In the series, he meets with Arthur, Michael and Tommy in Westminster, where Tommy questions Mosley's previous meetings to rally support for his cause, including the leader of the Billy Boys Jimmy McCavern.

Ada also becomes suspicious of Mosley, worrying that he's starting to move towards fascism, and her suspicions are confirmed when he starts to rally support for The British Union of Fascists at a party.

Things come to a head when Winston Churchill meets with Tommy and tells him to "do whatever possible" to stop the revolution, and as we now know, this was the assassination plot gone wrong. With Mosley still alive and public support growing, it's definitely likely he'll have a target on his back once again.

Brian Gleeson as Jimmy McCavern

Jimmy McCavern is one of the major antagonists in season 5 of Peaky Blinders and is the leader of the Billy Boys and a member of the Glasgow razor gang.

He's an incredibly cruel man and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty, which is proven after he ambushes Aberama Gold in the forest and kills his son Bonnie purely to send a message to Tommy to say that the Billy Boys are done being subjected by the Peaky Blinders.

In addition to this, he's linked to Mosley, and on the day of the assassination attempt Aberama attempts to get his revenge on Jimmy who had provided security for Mosley's event, but ends up being stabbed to death by an unknown person.

Now Jimmy has made his feelings about the Peaky Blinders clear, season 6 could see a final showdown between these gangs, but it's complicated as Tommy had previously worked with them to bring in a shipment of pure opium.