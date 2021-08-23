‘The Morning Show’ season 2 trailer: Happy days are here again … not

The fate of the universe is on the line in The Morning Show season two, according to Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison. That might be a bit hyperbole, but the official season two trailer for the Apple TV Plus original series certainly teases a season full of juicy storylines fans will be able to sink their teeth into when the show returns on Sept. 17.

The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus’ award-winning drama series, follows a daily morning show and its staff following the exit of one of its long-time hosts, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), after a sexual harassment scandal. His former co-host, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), must now adjust to the new reality and a new co-host, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).

The events of season two will pick up after season one’s finale when Alex and Bradley revealed live on national television the extent of corruption and abuse at the show’s network, UBA, and Alex not shying away from her own responsibility in those things. The new season will see how things are changing (or attempting to change) at UBA, some real-life inspired storylines and deal with the idea of how we present ourselves and how we really are.

In addition to Aniston, Witherspoon (both of whom serve as executive producers) and Carrell, The Morning Show cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New additions to the cast include Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Marguiles. Kerry Ehrin is The Morning Show showrunner.

Check out the full trailer for The Morning Show season two below.

The show’s first seasons received eight Primetime Emmy nominations, including a Lead Actress nod for Aniston, a Lead Actor nomination for Carell, a Guest Actor nod for Martin Short and Supporting Actor nominations for Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup, the latter of which won.

The Morning Show helped launch Apple TV Plus in 2019 and remains one of its flagship shows, in addition to Ted Lasso. It’s return for season two is part of a stuffed schedule of new and returning Apple TV Plus originals, which include Truth Be Told, See, Foundation, Invasion and more.

An Apple TV Plus subscription is needed to watch season two of The Morning Show, as well as any other of its original shows. An Apple TV Plus subscription is priced at $4.99 per month. A seven-day free trial is available for those signing up normally; a three-month free trial is available to consumers who purchase a new Apple product.