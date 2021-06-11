‘See’ season 2 trailer teases Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista clash

It’s a big day for fans of the Apple TV Plus original series See. In addition to the announcement that the action-drama series has been picked up for a third season, the official trailer for season two has also been released and previews an epic fight between Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

See was one of the first Apple TV Plus originals to debut on the streaming service all the way back in the fall of 2019. So it’s been a long wait for fans of the show to find out what happens to Baba Voss (Momoa) and his family.

Set in a dystopian future where all of humanity is blind, the first season of See follows tribal leader Baba Voss and his twin children, the first in centuries to be born with sight. This brings danger to the tribe, particularly from the dangerous Queen Kane.

The second season of See will pick up with the Voss family torn apart from each other, and Baba Voss attempting to reunite everyone and escape the war and turmoil of the world around them. The trailer for season two shows that it may be more difficult than he had hoped, as one of the twins has been captured by his brother, Edo Voss (Bautista).

Watch the full trailer for See season two below.

In addition to Momoa and Bautista, Alfred Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Archie Madekwe and Nesta Cooper are all returning for the second season. New to the cast are Eden Epstein, Tom Misoin, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett and Tamara Tunie.

See season two is set to debut on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 27. New episodes will debut weekly.

Apple TV Plus looks to have a busy 2021 ahead of it, as the streaming service will bring back many of its popular series for anticipated second seasons, including Ted Lasso, while a number of new series are set to launch on the service, like the Rose Byrne-led Physical, Invasion and plenty more that were featured in a Apple TV Plus preview trailer.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month, but consumers who purchase a new Apple product (iPad, iPhone, iPod, etc.) receive a free year-trial for the streaming service. Apple has been extending those free trials to consumers that would have seen them expire during the pandemic, with the last extension set to expire in July.