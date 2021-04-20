Ted Lasso Season 2 lands July 23
You'll still need Apple TV Plus to watch, of course.
Season 2 of the award-winning Ted Lasso will premiere July 23 on Apple TV+. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the news during the company's event on April 20.
The series, which has become the biggest hit for Apple TV+, stars Jason Sudeikis as a seemingly hapless coach who is plucked from the football fields of Kansas and straight into a Premier League team facing relegation to a lower league.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.