Trending

Ted Lasso Season 2 lands July 23

By

You'll still need Apple TV Plus to watch, of course.

Apple has renewed "Ted Lasso" for a third season.
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Season 2 of the award-winning Ted Lasso will premiere July 23 on Apple TV+. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the news during the company's event on April 20.

The series, which has become the biggest hit for Apple TV+, stars Jason Sudeikis as a seemingly hapless coach who is plucked from the football fields of Kansas and straight into a Premier League team facing relegation to a lower league.