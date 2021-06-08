Apple TV Plus touts new, returning originals in preview trailer

It’s all about the originals for Apple TV Plus, and the streaming service has unveiled brand new looks at some of its returning and new original titles in a preview trailer.

Apple TV Plus, without a vast content library like many other streamers, is even more reliant on its original programming. It has had a number of successes so far, most notably The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, and is ready to make an even bigger push this summer and beyond, highlighted in the new trailer.

With the Beach Boys “Wouldn’t it Be Nice” serving as the background music, the trailer shows new footage from upcoming seasons of The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and See, as well as footage from other previously released originals shows Dickinson, Truth Be Told, Mythic Quest, Trying, The Mosquito Coast and Defending Jacob.

There were also some quick looks at new Apple originals The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell, Kathryn Hahn and Paul Rudd; Invasion with Sam Neill; Lisey’s Story featuring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen; Schmigadoon with Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong; the Joseph Gordon-Levitt led Mr. Corman; Physical with Rose Byrne; and the sci-fi series Foundation.

The trailer also previewed Apple’s originals for kids, including The Snoopy Show, which separately announced premiere dates for new episodes; Doug Unplugs; Stillwater; Wolfboy and the Everything Factory; and Puppy Place.

Apple TV Plus originals also include movies, which this year will be highlighted by the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winner CODA. The trailer also showed Apple TV Plus’ previous original films, including the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers, Greyhound, Palmer, The Banker, Cherry, On the Rocks, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry and The Year the Earth Changed.

While many of the new and returning series and films have already announced release dates, the trailer offered no new details on when the second season of The Morning Show or the debut of The Shrink Next Door will be.

Watch the preview trailer below.

Apple TV Plus provides free trials for up to a year for consumers who purchase certain Apple products (iPod, iPad, iPhone, etc.). The company has extended those deals for many consumers who were still under the free trial when the pandemic started, including most recently being extended until July.