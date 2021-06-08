'The Snoopy Show' drops seven new episodes on July 9 on Apple TV Plus

Seven new original episodes of The Snoopy Show will hit Apple TV+ on Friday, July 9, the streaming service announced today. They'll join the six episodes of the series, which debuted in February 2021.

The new entry into the Peanuts universe is geared toward younger viewers, from ages 4 to 11. Each episode comprises a trio of seven-minute stories done in the Charlie Brown style that you've come to know and love over the decades. All your favorite characters are there, too, from Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more, along with Snoopy and Woodstock, of course. You'll find them going on summer adventures including mini-golf, a day at the beach, tricycle riding, Beagle Scouts, a slumber party, and potato sack races.

The Snoopy Show also lives alongside the new and Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, and Snoopy in Space, both of which also are available on Apple TV+.

Here's the official take on The Snoopy Show:

“The Snoopy Show” is an animated series for kids of all ages that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's a Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.

