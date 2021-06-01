The Apple TV app arrives on NVIDIA Shield

When the Apple TV app landed on its first Google TV device — the latest Chromecast — it also was announced that it'd be coming to Android TV in the coming months. And today, everyone involved has made good on that promise with the Apple TV app now available on NVIDIA Shield.

That means owners of the best Android TV device available (and one that's neck and neck in the running for the best overall streaming device) now have access to Apple TV+ and all the Apple Originals, like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind and The Morning Show, as well as any other streaming services to which you've subscribed via Apple TV. And it also will include upcoming releases like Lisey's Story on June 4, Season 2 of Home Before Dark on June 11, Physical on June 18, Season 2 of Central Park on June 25, and the long-awaited return of Ted Lasso on July 23.

You'll be able to watch available content in the Apple TV app in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision (provided that your television supports both, of course), as well as with Dolby Atmos audio. Any non-HD content will continue to benefit from the excellent upscaling improvements in the 2019 NVIDIA Shield. (Read our full 2019 NVIDIA Shield review for more on that.)

The Apple TV app also will work with Google Assistant, which comes built-in on Shield, so you can control things using just your voice.

The Apple TV app is free in the Google Play Store. For those who don't yet have an Apple TV+ subscription, there's a free seven-day trial available for new subscribers. (You also can end up with an extended free trial if you purchase new Apple hardware, like an iPhone or Mac or iPad.) Apple TV+ regularly costs $4.99 a month. In addition to being available on NVIDIA Shield and Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app also is available on Roku, on Amazon Fire TV, on all Apple devices (of course), on Xbox, and on various smart TVs from Sony, Vizio, Samsung and LG.