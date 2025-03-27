How to watch 2025 Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus

With Major League Baseball back in full swing for the 2025 season, it's time for Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders on Apple TV Plus.

Apple is expanding its coverage with more features and shows to help fans get into the game this season, in addition to the two big games to get excited about each week.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday Night Baseball.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus

Friday Night Baseball is only available with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. Not only can you find a wide range of MLB coverage on Apple TV Plus, but there are also award-winning original series and movies to enjoy on the streaming platform.

If you're not an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you'll find a few subscription options below. As of publication, the basic plan is $6.99/month, or you can try the platform out with a free seven-day trial.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus: games for March 28

Here are the two matchups for March 28:



Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets at Houston Astros

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus game times

Here are the game times for March 28:

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays: 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

New York Mets at Houston Astros: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus schedule

MLB fans can enjoy a doubleheader every Friday night this season on Apple TV Plus. Here's a look at the what's on tap in the Friday Night Baseball schedule for the first half of the season.

Friday, April 4

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, April 11

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, April 18

Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, April 25

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Friday, May 2

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, May 9

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, May 16

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 PT

Friday, May 23

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, May 30

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Friday, June 6

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, June 13

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Friday, June 20

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Friday, June 27

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT