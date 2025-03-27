How to watch 2025 Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus
You can catch a MLB doubleheader every Friday this season.
With Major League Baseball back in full swing for the 2025 season, it's time for Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders on Apple TV Plus.
Apple is expanding its coverage with more features and shows to help fans get into the game this season, in addition to the two big games to get excited about each week.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday Night Baseball.
How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus
Friday Night Baseball is only available with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. Not only can you find a wide range of MLB coverage on Apple TV Plus, but there are also award-winning original series and movies to enjoy on the streaming platform.
If you're not an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you'll find a few subscription options below. As of publication, the basic plan is $6.99/month, or you can try the platform out with a free seven-day trial.
Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus: games for March 28
Here are the two matchups for March 28:
- Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
- New York Mets at Houston Astros
Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus game times
Here are the game times for March 28:
- Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays: 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- New York Mets at Houston Astros: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus schedule
MLB fans can enjoy a doubleheader every Friday night this season on Apple TV Plus. Here's a look at the what's on tap in the Friday Night Baseball schedule for the first half of the season.
Friday, April 4
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Friday, April 11
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Friday, April 18
Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Friday, April 25
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Friday, May 2
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Friday, May 9
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Friday, May 16
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 PT
Friday, May 23
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Friday, May 30
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Friday, June 6
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Friday, June 13
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Friday, June 20
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Friday, June 27
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Who is the Friday Night Baseball broadcast team?
Who are the Apple TV Plus MLB announcers?
Once again there will be two broadcast teams reporting for duty. The first team is comprised of Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst) and Heidi Watney (sideline reporter). The second team features Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst) and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).
Lauren Gardner, Russell Dorsey and Xavier Scruggs will be on hand to host live pre- and postgame coverage from the studio and from the field, and Siera Santos will host select pregame shows while Rich Waltz will call select games.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: stream match 2 IPL 2025 — Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix F1 2025 race: start time, streaming and TV, practice and qualifying dates and everything else you need to know