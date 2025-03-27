How to watch 2025 Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus

By published

You can catch a MLB doubleheader every Friday this season.

New York Mets&#039; Francisco Lindor
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (Image credit: Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Jump to:

With Major League Baseball back in full swing for the 2025 season, it's time for Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders on Apple TV Plus.

Apple is expanding its coverage with more features and shows to help fans get into the game this season, in addition to the two big games to get excited about each week.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday Night Baseball.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus

Friday Night Baseball is only available with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. Not only can you find a wide range of MLB coverage on Apple TV Plus, but there are also award-winning original series and movies to enjoy on the streaming platform.

If you're not an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you'll find a few subscription options below. As of publication, the basic plan is $6.99/month, or you can try the platform out with a free seven-day trial.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus: games for March 28

Here are the two matchups for March 28:

  • Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
  • New York Mets at Houston Astros

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus game times

Here are the game times for March 28:

  • Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays: 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
  • New York Mets at Houston Astros: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus schedule

MLB fans can enjoy a doubleheader every Friday night this season on Apple TV Plus. Here's a look at the what's on tap in the Friday Night Baseball schedule for the first half of the season.

Friday, April 4
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, April 11
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, April 18
Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, April 25
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Friday, May 2
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, May 9
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, May 16
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 PT

Friday, May 23
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Friday, May 30
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Friday, June 6
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Friday, June 13
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Friday, June 20
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Friday, June 27
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Who is the Friday Night Baseball broadcast team?

Who are the Apple TV Plus MLB announcers?

Once again there will be two broadcast teams reporting for duty. The first team is comprised of Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst) and Heidi Watney (sideline reporter). The second team features Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst) and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Lauren Gardner, Russell Dorsey and Xavier Scruggs will be on hand to host live pre- and postgame coverage from the studio and from the field, and Siera Santos will host select pregame shows while Rich Waltz will call select games.

Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sport
Sunrisers Hyderabad&#039;s captain Pat Cummins celebrates taking a wicket

How to watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: stream match 2 IPL 2025 — Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl
The starting line of the Chinese Grand Prix during the 2024 race.

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix F1 2025 race: start time, streaming and TV, practice and qualifying dates and everything else you need to know
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown

Hulu adds Timothée Chalamet movie that should have won him an Oscar
See more latest
Most Popular
The Roses text logo
The Roses: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Benedict Cumberbatch movie
Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant and Luann de Lesseps sitting next to each other in Bravo&#039;s Love Hotel
Bravo’s Love Hotel: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality TV series
Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts celebrates World Series victory with his team in Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series
Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series — release date, trailer and everything we know about the MLB docuseries
Tony Todd in Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination Bloodlines: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie
Josh Duhamel plays Staten Kirkland in Ransom Canyon
Ransom Canyon: release date, plot, trailer, cast and everything we know
Nathan Fielder standing in key art for The Rehearsal season 2
The Rehearsal season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about Nathan Fielder comedy
Fiona, Donkey, Shrek and Felicia in Shrek 5
Shrek 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the animated sequel
Willa Fitzgerald as Danny, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Pulse
Pulse: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the medical drama
Alison in a green top and leopard print jacket cuddling a Jack Russell on a sofa
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2: release date, episode guide, interview and everything we know
Who Do You Think You Are key art
Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 full line-up and everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch