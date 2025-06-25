How to watch West Indies vs Australia: live stream 1st Test 2025 online or on TV

A three-match Test series between West Indies and Australia for the Frank Worrell Trophy begins at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday, June 25. Keep reading for details of how to watch West Indies vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Barbadian 33-year-old Roston Chase has the reins as the latest West Indies Test captain, taking charge of a side that hasn't won a Test series in over two years. A shadow of the team so feared in the 1970s and 80s, the Windies still have the capacity to dazzle — no less so than their famous Shamar Joseph-inspired victory over this week's opposition at the Gabba last year.

Although they keep their place at the apex of the world rankings, the Aussies head to the Caribbean smarting after their World Test Championship final loss to South Africa. With Steve Smith injured and Marnus Labuschagne dropped for the 1st Test, there'll be a fresh feel to the tourists' XI. Exciting batters Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis are both in the squad and likely to feature over the course of the series.

It's a contest brimming over with history and we have all the information you need to watch West Indies vs Australia live streams of the 1st Test below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch West Indies vs Australia in Australia

Aussies can watch West Indies vs Australia on ESPN, with play starting each evening at midnight.

If you don't have access to ESPN and want and don't wish to subscribe to a full TV package that includes it, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $30 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch West Indies vs Australia live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the US can live stream the 1st West Indies vs Australia Test on ESPN Plus.

The streaming service can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $11.99 per month / $119.99 per year or from $16.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch West Indies vs Australia in the UK

This Test series between West Indies vs Australia is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin. The 1st Test starts each day at 3 pm UK from Wednesday, June 25.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch West Indies vs Australia from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch West Indies vs Australia, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best streaming VPNs.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the West Indies vs Australia 1st Test match begin?

The five-day West Indies vs Australia 1st Test starts on Wednesday, June 25 and is scheduled to run until Sunday, June 29.

Play gets underway each morning at 10 am local time in Barbados. That's midnight AEST in Australia and 3 pm UK / 10 am ET / 7 am PT.

1st Test: June 25-29 — Kensington Oval, Barbados

June 25-29 — Kensington Oval, Barbados 2nd Test: July 3-7 — St George’s, Grenada

July 3-7 — St George’s, Grenada 3rd Test: July 12-16 — Sabina Park, Jamaica

All you need to know about West Indies vs Australia

What are the West Indies vs Australia Test squads? West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

What is the West Indies vs Australia 1st Test venue? The 1st Test between West Indies vs Australia in 2025 is taking place at the 30,500-capacity Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Cricket has been played at the Kensington Oval since the 19th century, with Test cricket now into its 95th year at the ground. Australia haven't visited the venue in over a decade, however, when Michael Clarke led them to a tight 3-wicket win over a home side that included the likes of Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Daren Sammy.