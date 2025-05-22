How to watch England vs Zimbabwe: live stream one-off Test 2025 online or on TV

For cricket purists, there's nothing quite like the first Test of the English summer. This year sees England vs Zimbabwe kick off proceedings with a one-off Test at Trent Bridge that's 22 years in the making. Keep reading for details of how to watch England vs Zimbabwe live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

A visit from Zimbabwe may be the taster ahead of a feast of red ball cricket for England fans in 2025 — India visit later in the summer before the squad head Down Under for the Ashes — but being the first time these sides have met since 2003, it feels like a bigger occasion than a mere amuse-bouche.

England's "Bazball" era continues in earnest, with Ben Stokes leading a side rich in talent. The batting line-up is now a familiar one, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set to open ahead of Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook. But a Jimmy Anderson-less seam attack lacks experience, with Essex swing king Sam Cook likely to get a long awaited debut.

Zimbabwe are, of course, massive underdogs. Yet they come into this four-day Test having sealed a historic win against Bangladesh last month. In the likes of captain Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and captain Craig Ervine, they have enough experience to potentially cause concern for the hosts. And there will be a lot of excitement to see fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani in full flow.

To make sure you don't miss the first throes of the English international season, we have all the information you need to watch England vs Zimbabwe live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Zimbabwe live stream 1st Test cricket in the US

To watch England vs Zimbabwe stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $50 for half a year year of live cricket.

How to watch England vs Zimbabwe in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the England vs Zimbabwe Test and it will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels. Daily action starts at 11 am UK from Thursday until Sunday.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £20. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch England vs Zimbabwe in Australia

You can watch England vs Zimbabwe in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting each evening at 8 pm AEST.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

How to watch England vs Zimbabwe from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch England vs Zimbabwe, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best streaming VPNs.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the England vs Zimbabwe one-off Test match begin?

The four-day England vs Zimbabwe Test starts on Thursday, May 22 and is scheduled to run until Sunday, May 25.

Play gets underway each morning at 11 am BST local time, which is 6 am ET / 3 am PT.

What are the England vs Zimbabwe Test squads? England: Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, James Rew, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

What is the England vs Zimbabwe Test venue? The one-off England vs Zimbabwe Test is taking place at the 17,500 capacity Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Trent Bridge has nearly 200 years of history as a cricket venue, and has hosted Test cricket since 1899. A frequent venue for Ashes matches, England completed a series victory of Australia here in 2015. It's also the home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, and is home to English cricket's annual One Day Cup final.