How to watch MLB Tuesday 2025 on TBS and Max

MLB Tuesday is back for another thrilling season. In 2025, the name shifts from MLB on TBS Tuesday to simply MLB Tuesday, as fans will be able to tune in on both TBS and Max. This is the 52nd year that Major League Baseball is available on TBS, continuing a longstanding tradition and expanding it into the streaming sphere.

This year's lineup includes World Series runners-up from 2023 and 2024 as the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the New York Yankees. The Yankees and the New York Mets will each appear in four MLB Tuesday matchups in the first half of the season and the champion Los Angeles Dodgers will make their MLB Tuesday debut in June.

MLB has released the first half of the MLB Tuesday schedule for the 2025 season and we have everything you need to know about it below.

How to watch MLB Tuesday

TBS is available with most cable TV subscriptions. If you've cut the cord you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you'd like to watch the action on Max then you'll need a subscription to the streaming platform and you can find several options below.

MLB Tuesday: game matchup for April 1

The first MLB Tuesday game on April 1 will be a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) and the New York Yankees (3-0) at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York.

Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA last season) will have the start for the Snakes and Will Warren (0-3, 10.32 ERA last season) will take the mound for the Yankees.

MLB Tuesday time

The April 1 game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees starts at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage will begin at approximately 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

MLB Tuesday schedule

Here's a look at the MLB Tuesday schedule for the first half of the 2025 season. Note that with teams marked with an asterisk (*) the telecast will be available in the indicated participating team market, on a non-exclusive basis.