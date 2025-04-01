How to watch MLB Tuesday 2025 on TBS and Max
Catch MLB action on TBS and Max every Tuesday night this season.
MLB Tuesday is back for another thrilling season. In 2025, the name shifts from MLB on TBS Tuesday to simply MLB Tuesday, as fans will be able to tune in on both TBS and Max. This is the 52nd year that Major League Baseball is available on TBS, continuing a longstanding tradition and expanding it into the streaming sphere.
This year's lineup includes World Series runners-up from 2023 and 2024 as the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the New York Yankees. The Yankees and the New York Mets will each appear in four MLB Tuesday matchups in the first half of the season and the champion Los Angeles Dodgers will make their MLB Tuesday debut in June.
MLB has released the first half of the MLB Tuesday schedule for the 2025 season and we have everything you need to know about it below.
How to watch MLB Tuesday
TBS is available with most cable TV subscriptions. If you've cut the cord you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
If you'd like to watch the action on Max then you'll need a subscription to the streaming platform and you can find several options below.
MLB Tuesday: game matchup for April 1
The first MLB Tuesday game on April 1 will be a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) and the New York Yankees (3-0) at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York.
Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA last season) will have the start for the Snakes and Will Warren (0-3, 10.32 ERA last season) will take the mound for the Yankees.
MLB Tuesday time
The April 1 game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees starts at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage will begin at approximately 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.
MLB Tuesday schedule
Here's a look at the MLB Tuesday schedule for the first half of the 2025 season. Note that with teams marked with an asterisk (*) the telecast will be available in the indicated participating team market, on a non-exclusive basis.
- April 1: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees, 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
- April 8: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- April 15: Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles*, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- April 22: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- May 6: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- May 13: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
- May 20: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
- May 27: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
- June 3: Cleveland Guardians* at New York Yankees, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- June 3: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers*, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
- June 10: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals*, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
- June 17: San Diego Padres* at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
- June 24: Atlanta Braves* at New York Mets, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Netflix just added the perfect movie for football fans hyped for this month’s NFL Draft
How to watch Arizona vs Duke Sweet 16 game: online or on TV