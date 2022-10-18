Without further delay, it’s time for another season of NBA on TNT, as the network again serves as a main hub for basketball fans to go to find some of the most exciting matchups (there's NBA games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV throughout the season).

TNT’s coverage of the NBA 2022-2023 season as always is reserved for Tuesdays and Thursdays, with insightful half-time commentary from basketball legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBA on TNT this season.

How to watch the NBA on TNT

TNT is a network available on every major cable/satellite provider. For those that cut ties with these traditional means, don’t worry. You’ll still be able to tune in to watch your favorite NBA team on TNT utilizing live streaming platforms like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, which all offer a subscription package that includes access to the network.

NBA on TNT games: October 18 - October 22

It’s opening week of the NBA 2022-2023 season and the first TNT matchups should prove to be very entertaining. Not only is Steph Curry going up against Lebron James, but there is a LA vs LA battle looming.

October 18

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

October 20

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

What else to know about the NBA on TNT?

While much of the entertainment comes from the basketball court, TNT has also found that viewers are fond of the halftime commentary and end-of-the-game analysis offered on Inside the NBA. Hosted by Ernie Johnson and featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, this panel of basketball experts has earned a reputation for their expertise in the sport of basketball and their hidden comedic chops.

Additionally, although TNT is sharing the load of airing the NBA 2022-2023 season games with other networks, this year it has committed to showing 65 games. That’s a ton of basketball featuring fan-favorite teams and players going head-to-head against one another in an effort to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Speaking of the 2023 playoffs, TNT will feature the most NBA playoff games of any network and is the exclusive home of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Lastly, those used to watching NBA All-Star Weekend can watch those events on TNT.