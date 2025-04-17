How to watch the 2025 NHL playoffs online or on TV: everything you need to know
Your guide for keeping up with the entire NHL playoffs as teams compete for the Stanley Cup.
Welcome to one of the best times of the sporting calendar. The 2025 NHL playoffs are about to get underway, joining the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Champions League, the Triple Crown and more. But this page is for you hockey fans who want to make sure you can keep up with your favorite team to watch the 2025 NHL playoffs.
US: ESPN | TNT | TBS | Max (subscribe)
Canada: SportsNet | CBC | TVA Sports
UK: Premiere Sports
Watch abroad with a VPN
After a fun regular season that included Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s goal scoring record, things are only going to get more exciting as 16 teams vie for the chance to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup. Ovechkin’s Capitals finished as the best team in the Eastern Conference, while the Winnipeg Jets were the best in the Western Conference (and President’s Trophy winners as best team in the regular season), but the likes of Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, defending champs the Florida Panthers, the always dangerous Vegas Golden Knights and more.
Below you’ll find all the info on how you can watch as many games as possible whether you have a traditional TV setup or have cut the cord and are relying on streaming, as well as details on playoff schedule and more.
How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs in US
ESPN and TNT are splitting coverage of the 2025 NHL playoffs, with TNT ultimately being the broadcast home for the Stanley Cup Finals this year.
To watch NHL playoff games on ESPN (or ESPN2), you must have a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service that carries the cable network. In terms of the latter, options include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
NHL playoff games on TNT are also going to be available for those that have a traditional pay-TV set-up or live TV streaming services. Live TV streaming services that offer TNT include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
TBS and truTV, which like TNT are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, are also going to broadcast some games. Like TNT, they are available through traditional pay-TV set-up or live TV streaming services (Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV).
There is a chance that ABC, which is owned by ESPN’s parent company Disney, is going to broadcast a few NHL playoff games, but as of right now none are scheduled. But if/when that does happen, ABC is available through traditional pay-TV providers, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV).
What about streaming the NHL playoffs? Max is going to stream all games that air on TNT and TBS. Live sports is included for Max standard and premium subscribers; it is available as an add-on for Max basic subscribers.
As for ESPN’s streaming service, no NHL playoff games are currently set to be streaming on ESPN Plus, but the streaming service will have pre- and post-game coverage after each day of games on the network.
How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs in Canada
Canadians can root on their respective teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs on SportsNet, CBC and TVA Sports. For those that are interested in streaming the games, SportsNet Plus will offer live streams.
How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs in the UK
Pay-TV sports option Premier Sports holds exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK, so if you want to keep up with the playoffs that is likely your best option.
How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs from anywhere
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the NHL playoffs, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
2025 NHL playoff teams
Here are the 16 teams that have made the 2025 NHL playoffs and their first-round matchups:
Eastern Conference
- Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals
- Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference
- St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets
- Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights
- Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars
- Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings
If you’re interested, here’s a look at the NHL playoffs bracket.
2025 NHL playoffs schedule
Here is the series schedule for each first round matchup of the NHL playoffs (away team listed first, home team listed second). Games marked with an “*” are “if necessary.”
Montreal Canadiens/Washington Capitals
- Game 1: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 21, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 2: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 23, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 3: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, April 25, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max
- Game 4: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, April 27, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 5*: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 30, TBD
- Game 6*: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, May 2, TBD
- Game 7*: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, May 4, TBD
Ottawa Senators/Toronto Maple Leafs
- Game 1: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 20, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
- Game 2: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 22, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN2
- Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, April 24, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
- Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, April 26, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 5*: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 29, TBD
- Game 6*: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, May 1, TBD
- Game 7*: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, May 3, TBD
Florida Panthers/Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game 1: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 22, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 2: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 24, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, April 26, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, April 28, TBD
- Game 5*: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 30, TBD
- Game 6*: Tampa Bay Lighting vs Florida Panthers, May 2, TBD
- Game 7*: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, May 4, TBD
New Jersey Devils/Carolina Hurricanes
- Game 1: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 20, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
- Game 2: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 22, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, April 25, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, TBS/Max
- Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, April 27, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 5*: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 29, TBD
- Game 6*: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, May 2, TBD
- Game 7*: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, May 4, TBD
St. Louis Blues/Winnipeg Jets
- Game 1: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 19, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max
- Game 2: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 21, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN2
- Game 3: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, April 24, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN2
- Game 4: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, April 27, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 5*: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 30, TBD
- Game 6*: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, May 2, TBD
- Game 7*: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, May 4, TBD
Minnesota Wild/Vegas Golden Knights
- Game 1: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 20, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 2: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 22, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, April 24, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, April 26, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 5*: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 29, TBD
- Game 6*: Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, May 1, TBD
- Game 7*: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, May 3, TBD
Colorado Avalanche/Dallas Stars
- Game 1: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 19, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max
- Game 2: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 21, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 3: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, April 23, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 4: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, April 26, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 5*: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 28, TBD
- Game 6*: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, May 1, TBD
- Game 7*: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, May 3, TBD
Edmonton Oilers/Los Angeles Kings
- Game 1: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, April 21, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN2
- Game 2: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, April 23, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, TBS/Max
- Game 3: Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, April 25, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max
- Game 4: Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, April 27, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max
- Game 5*: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, April 29, TBD
- Game 6*: Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, May 1, TBD
- Game 7*: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, May 3, TBD
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, covering movies coming to theaters, writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Letterboxd to keep up with what I'm watching.