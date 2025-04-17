How to watch the 2025 NHL playoffs online or on TV: everything you need to know

Welcome to one of the best times of the sporting calendar. The 2025 NHL playoffs are about to get underway, joining the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Champions League, the Triple Crown and more. But this page is for you hockey fans who want to make sure you can keep up with your favorite team to watch the 2025 NHL playoffs.

After a fun regular season that included Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s goal scoring record, things are only going to get more exciting as 16 teams vie for the chance to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup. Ovechkin’s Capitals finished as the best team in the Eastern Conference, while the Winnipeg Jets were the best in the Western Conference (and President’s Trophy winners as best team in the regular season), but the likes of Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, defending champs the Florida Panthers, the always dangerous Vegas Golden Knights and more.

Below you’ll find all the info on how you can watch as many games as possible whether you have a traditional TV setup or have cut the cord and are relying on streaming, as well as details on playoff schedule and more.

How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs in US

ESPN and TNT are splitting coverage of the 2025 NHL playoffs, with TNT ultimately being the broadcast home for the Stanley Cup Finals this year.

To watch NHL playoff games on ESPN (or ESPN2), you must have a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service that carries the cable network. In terms of the latter, options include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

NHL playoff games on TNT are also going to be available for those that have a traditional pay-TV set-up or live TV streaming services. Live TV streaming services that offer TNT include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

TBS and truTV, which like TNT are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, are also going to broadcast some games. Like TNT, they are available through traditional pay-TV set-up or live TV streaming services (Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

There is a chance that ABC, which is owned by ESPN’s parent company Disney, is going to broadcast a few NHL playoff games, but as of right now none are scheduled. But if/when that does happen, ABC is available through traditional pay-TV providers, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV).

What about streaming the NHL playoffs? Max is going to stream all games that air on TNT and TBS. Live sports is included for Max standard and premium subscribers; it is available as an add-on for Max basic subscribers.

As for ESPN’s streaming service, no NHL playoff games are currently set to be streaming on ESPN Plus, but the streaming service will have pre- and post-game coverage after each day of games on the network.

How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs in Canada

Canadians can root on their respective teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs on SportsNet, CBC and TVA Sports. For those that are interested in streaming the games, SportsNet Plus will offer live streams.

How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs in the UK

Pay-TV sports option Premier Sports holds exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK, so if you want to keep up with the playoffs that is likely your best option.

How to watch 2025 NHL playoffs from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the NHL playoffs, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

2025 NHL playoff teams

Here are the 16 teams that have made the 2025 NHL playoffs and their first-round matchups:

Eastern Conference

Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

If you’re interested, here’s a look at the NHL playoffs bracket.

2025 NHL playoffs schedule

Here is the series schedule for each first round matchup of the NHL playoffs (away team listed first, home team listed second). Games marked with an “*” are “if necessary.”

Montreal Canadiens/Washington Capitals

Game 1 : Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 21, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 21, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Game 2 : Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 23, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 23, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Game 3 : Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, April 25, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max

: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, April 25, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max Game 4 : Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, April 27, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, April 27, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 5* : Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 30, TBD

: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, April 30, TBD Game 6* : Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, May 2, TBD

: Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, May 2, TBD Game 7*: Montreal Canadiens vs Washington Capitals, May 4, TBD

Ottawa Senators/Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1 : Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 20, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2

: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 20, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2 Game 2 : Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 22, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN2

: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 22, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN2 Game 3 : Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, April 24, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2

: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, April 24, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2 Game 4 : Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, April 26, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, April 26, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 5* : Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 29, TBD

: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, April 29, TBD Game 6* : Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, May 1, TBD

: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators, May 1, TBD Game 7*: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, May 3, TBD

Florida Panthers/Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1 : Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 22, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ESPN

: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 22, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ESPN Game 2 : Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 24, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 24, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 3 : Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, April 26, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, April 26, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 4 : Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, April 28, TBD

: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, April 28, TBD Game 5* : Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 30, TBD

: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, April 30, TBD Game 6* : Tampa Bay Lighting vs Florida Panthers, May 2, TBD

: Tampa Bay Lighting vs Florida Panthers, May 2, TBD Game 7*: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, May 4, TBD

New Jersey Devils/Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 : New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 20, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 20, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 2 : New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 22, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, ESPN

: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 22, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, ESPN Game 3 : Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, April 25, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, TBS/Max

: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, April 25, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, TBS/Max Game 4 : Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, April 27, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, April 27, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 5* : New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 29, TBD

: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, April 29, TBD Game 6* : Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, May 2, TBD

: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, May 2, TBD Game 7*: New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes, May 4, TBD

St. Louis Blues/Winnipeg Jets

Game 1 : St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 19, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max

: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 19, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max Game 2 : St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 21, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN2

: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 21, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN2 Game 3 : Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, April 24, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN2

: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, April 24, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN2 Game 4 : Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, April 27, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, April 27, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 5* : St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 30, TBD

: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, April 30, TBD Game 6* : Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, May 2, TBD

: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, May 2, TBD Game 7*: St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, May 4, TBD

Minnesota Wild/Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1 : Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 20, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN

: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 20, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN Game 2 : Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 22, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, ESPN

: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 22, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, ESPN Game 3 : Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, April 24, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, April 24, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 4 : Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, April 26, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, April 26, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 5* : Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 29, TBD

: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, April 29, TBD Game 6* : Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, May 1, TBD

: Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, May 1, TBD Game 7*: Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights, May 3, TBD

Colorado Avalanche/Dallas Stars

Game 1 : Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 19, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max

: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 19, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, TNT/truTV/Max Game 2 : Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 21, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN

: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 21, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN Game 3 : Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, April 23, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN

: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, April 23, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN Game 4 : Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, April 26, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max

: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, April 26, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, TBS/truTV/Max Game 5* : Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 28, TBD

: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, April 28, TBD Game 6* : Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, May 1, TBD

: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche, May 1, TBD Game 7*: Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, May 3, TBD

Edmonton Oilers/Los Angeles Kings