How to watch 2025 NBA playoffs: stream online or watch on TV
Here's how you catch all the basketball action.
The 2024-2025 NBA season has been full of surprises. Between the blockbuster deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the shocking trade with the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that saw Luka Dončić and Lebron James team up and young teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma Thunder becoming number one seeds in their respective conferences, this year in the league has provided plenty of must-watch moments for fans.
US: ABC, ESPN and TNT (live streaming services)
UK: NBA League Pass and TNT Sports
Watch abroad with a VPN
Now before the season nears its end, 20 teams compete to see who will walk away with a championship title. This kicks off first with the play-in tournament, which follows the 7-10 seeds in each conference to see which two teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences will round out the 16 teams actually in contention for championship rings.
Here's what you need to know in order to watch the 2025 NBA playoffs.
How to watch the NBA playoffs in the US
The NBA playoffs air across ABC, ESPN and TNT. ABC is one of the four main broadcast networks that is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna. If you've moved away from cable/satellite TV to a live TV streaming service, ABC is available on popular services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets) and YouTube TV. ESPN can also be streamed on these live TV streaming services, while TNT is available on all of them except Fubo; they both are also available via a cable/satellite TV package.
Additionally, games broadcasting on TNT will also be available to watch live on Max, provided you have a Max standard subscription or higher.
How to watch the NBA playoffs in the UK
For those interested in watching the NBA playoffs in the UK, it appears games leading up to the finals will air across TNT Sports and NBA League Pass. Both platforms require a subscription.
How to watch the NBA playoffs from anywhere
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the NBA playoffs, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use the VPN
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
NBA 2025 play-in schedule
- Western Conference
- Game 1: No. 7 Golden State Warriors vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies, Tuesday, April 15, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, TNT
- Game 2: No. 9 Sacramento Kings vs No. 10 Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, April 16, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2, Friday, April 18, TBD, ESPN
- Eastern Conference
- Game 1: No. 7 Orlando Magic vs No. 8 Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 15, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, TNT
- Game 2: No. 9 Chicago Bulls vs No. 10 Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 16, 6:30 pmET/3:30 pm PT, ESPN
- Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2, Friday, April 18, TBD, TNT
What teams are in the 2025 NBA playoffs?
Western Conference:
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs (8) Play-In Winner
(2) Houston Rockets vs (7) Play-In Winner
(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs (6) Minnesota Timberwolves
(4) Denver Nuggets vs (5) Los Angeles Clippers
Eastern Conference:
(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs (8) Play-In Winner
(2) Boston Celtics vs (7) Play-In Winner
(3) New York Knicks vs (6) Detroit Pistons
(4) Indiana Pacers vs (5) Milwaukee Bucks
