How to watch the NHL playoffs on Max

Now that the regular season has concluded, NHL fans hoping to watch the chase for the Stanley Cup need to figure out the best way to watch the 2025 NHL playoffs. After Max offered live streams for NHL on TNT games throughout the season, can you stream NHL playoff games on Max? Yes, you can.

Max offers live sports, and that will include NHL playoff games from the first round all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals (as TNT is the broadcast home of the championship round this year). However, there are a couple of things you need to know on who can stream NHL playoff games on Max and what games are available.

First off, if you had previously enjoyed Max’s live streams of sports for free as part of a limited trial, that has come to an end. Now if you want to stream sports on Max you have to have either the service’s Standard plan that runs $16.99 per month or its Premium plans, which goes for $20.99 per month. As of April 18, a discount for each service is being offered if you sign up for a whole year — $139.99 for Standard (equates to $11.67 per month) and $169.99 for Premium ($14.17 per month).

But what about those who subscribe to Max’ Basic with ads plan? Unfortunately, live sports are not included as part of that plan. While there were previous plans to have a sports add-on option available for Basic subscribers, that has been nixed, so the only way to stream live sports on Max is if you subscribe to either the Standard or Premium tier.

As far as what NHL playoff games you can stream on Max, it won’t be every game of the playoffs. TNT (along with sister channels TBS and truTV) and splitting coverage of the NHL playoffs with ESPN. So you’ll only be able to stream NHL playoff games on Max that are airing on TNT, TBS or truTV. The good news is that, as mentioned above, that will include the Stanley Cup Finals.

Here is a look at the NHL playoff games streaming on Max this week, April 19-25:

Saturday, April 19

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, game 1, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars, game 1, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Wednesday, April 23

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, game 2, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Thursday, April 24

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, game 2, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild, game 3, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT

Friday, April 25

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens, game 3, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, game 3, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, game 3, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Max is also going to have live streams of the 2025 NBA playoffs for those that are interested.