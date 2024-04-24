We're in the postseason for professional basketball as the NBA playoffs are underway. While many fans are used to watching games on traditional cable/satellite TV, this year, select games are streaming on the popular streaming platform Max. With it being a property of Warner Bros. Discovery, the games in question will be the same ones that air live on TNT, also a property of the media conglomerate.

Max (formerly known as HBO Max) officially got in the business of live streaming sports thanks to a partnership with the Bleacher Report and the new B/R Sports Add-on. With access to this feature, Max subscribers can not only watch certain NBA playoff games but also specific NHL playoff games, which are currently ongoing. The best part about this is for now, the add-on is free (but that's subject to change in the future).

When you consider Max already is the streaming home to HBO's original content and shows and documentaries from OWN, ID, TLC as well as countless other programs from yesteryear, Max may make for a good investment. Here's everything we know about the NBA playoffs on Max.

How to watch the NBA playoffs on Max

In order to watch the NBA playoffs on Max, all you need to do is have a subscription to Max. Any tier will do, as for a limited time, the B/R Sports add-on is included with any Max subscription for free. While we aren’t certain when Max will start to charge for the add-on option, when that occurs, the price will be an extra $9.99 per month.

Again, there are several subscription tiers for Max (sans add-on). The lowest-priced option with ads is $9.99/month, while the highest-priced option, that's ad-free, runs $19.99/month. Should you want to save 20% on your bill, you can opt to pay a yearly subscription cost all at once.

NBA playoff games on Max

On television, the NBA playoffs air across ESPN, ABC, NBA TV and TNT. Only the games airing on TNT will be able to watch live on Max. It's worth noting that when it comes to the NBA Finals, those games will air directly on ABC.

Check out the games that Max is streaming this week, April 22-April 28:

Kevin Durant with the Phoenix Suns (Image credit: Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Wednesday, April 24

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game 2, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder game 2, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Thursday, April 25