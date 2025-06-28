How to watch the Tour de France 2025: live stream, schedule, route and everything to know
The Tour de France, the most intense and competitive cycling event of the year, is approaching, and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2025 so you don't miss any stage, time trial or brutal climb.
US: NBC (live TV streaming services) | Peacock
UK: ITV, ITVX | Discovery Plus
Since 2020, the Tour de France champion has been alternating between two men: Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. Pogačar won back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, followed by two straight for Vingegaard in 2022 and 2023, before Pogačar returned to the top of the podium last year. Both men are back in the race this year. Will they continue their dominance and be battling for the title yet again, or will another competitor — like one of WTW's sister site Cycling News' favorites — finally end the dominance of Pogačar and Vingegaard?
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2025, which begins on July 5 and runs through July 27.
How to watch the Tour de France 2025 in the US
As it has for a number of years, NBC Sports is handling coverage of the Tour de France 2025 in the US, with a couple of live stages available on NBC, but Peacock being the primary home.
All 21 stages of the Tour de France this year are going to be available to stream live on Peacock, so if you want to watch the race from beginning to end, you must be signed up for the streaming service. The good news is that you can sign up for either Peacock plan (Peacock Premium at $7.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus at $13.99 per month) to watch.
To catch NBC’s coverage of the cycling event, you must have access to the broadcast network. If you need to sign up for a service with that, live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry NBC.
To see where each stage is available to watch, visit Peacock's cycling page.
How to watch the Tour de France 2025 in the UK
Cycling fans in the UK will be able to watch all of the Tour de France for free on ITV and ITVX. For anyone in Wales looking for Welsh-language commentary, the race will also air for free on S4C in the country (also available on BBC iPlayer).
Another option to watch the Tour de France in the UK is through TNT Sport and Discovery Plus.
Free Tour de France 2025 live streams
In addition to ITV/ITVX and S4C providing free live coverage of the Tour de France 2025 in the UK, other broadcasters around the world are offering free live streams of the race.
The list includes Australia's SBS On Demand; Belgium's VRT/Sporza (in Flemish) and RTBF/Auvio (in French); France's France Télévisions; Germany's ARD; Ireland's TG4; Italy's Rai; Portugal's RTP; Spain's RTVE; and Switzerland's SRGR.
There are no free live streams of the race available in the US.
How to watch the Tour de France 2025 from anywhere
Here is a look at all the broadcasters for the Tour de France 2025 across the world. But if you are away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Tour de France 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
Tour de France 2025 standings
Tour de France 2025 schedule
Here is a complete look at the schedule for the Tour de France 2025 and where each stage begins and ends:
Stage 1 | Saturday, July 5 — Lille Métropole to Lille Métropole
Stage 2 | Sunday, July 6 — Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer
Stage 3 | Monday, July 7 — Valenciennes to Dunkerque
Stage 4 | Tuesday, July 8 — Pinerolo to Valloire
Stage 5 | Wednesday, July 9 — Caen to Caen
Stage 6 | Thursday, July 10 — Bayeux to Vire Normandie
Stage 7 | Friday, July 11 — Saint-Malo to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan
Stage 8 | Saturday, July 12 — Saint-Méen-le-Grand to Laval Espace Mayenne
Stage 9 | Sunday, July 13 — Chinon to Châteauroux
Stage 10 | Monday, July 14 — Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy
Stage 11 | Wednesday, July 16 — Toulouse to Toulouse
Stage 12 | Thursday, July 17 — Auch to Hautacam
Stage 13 | Friday, July 18 — Loudenvielle to Peyragudes
Stage 14 | Saturday, July 19 — Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères
Stage 15 | Sunday, July 20 — Muret to Carcassonne
Stage 16| Tuesday, July 22 — Montpellier to Mont Ventoux
Stage 17 | Wednesday, July 23 — Bollène to Valence
Stage 18 | Thursday, July 24 — Vif to Courchevel Col de la Loze
Stage 19 | Friday, July 25 — lbertville to La Plagne
Stage 20 | Saturday, July 26 — Nantua to Pontarlier
Stage 21| Sunday, July 27— Mantes-la-Ville to Paris Champs-Élysées
Tour de France 2025 route
Get a full look at the Tour de France 2025 route on the race's website.
