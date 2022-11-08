How to watch live TV on ITV Hub: stream on mobile, PC, PS4, Xbox, smart TV and more

You might be surprised to learn that you can watch live TV on the ITV Hub — that's right, you can catch up on all of ITV's channels even if you don't have a TV that's plugged into an aerial.

ITV Hub — soon to be called ITVX, as of December 8 — is primarily ITV's streaming service for video-on-demand viewing of its produced TV shows and movies, and not everyone knows that you can also use it to watch live TV.

That means you can watch along with I'm a Celebrity, follow along with some of the best ITV dramas or leave on CITV for your kids, all through the power of the internet.

All you need to watch live TV on the ITV Hub is a compatible device and an internet connection; lots of devices will work including computers, games consoles and smartphones, and we've included small guides below to help you depending on how you'll watch.

Read on to find out how to watch live TV on your ITV Hub, and after that, we've answered a few questions you might have.

How to watch live TV on ITV Hub on a computer

If you're on a computer or laptop, the first thing you'll need to do is head to the ITV website, which you can find by clicking here (opens in new tab).

From the main landing page, look in the top-left corner of the screen to where it says 'Watch Live'. Click on this.

You'll be taken to the live TV page — along the top you'll be able to see the different channels, so select the one you want to watch. Then, press the big green play arrow on the screen preview to begin streaming. Nice and easy!

How to watch live TV on ITV Hub on a smart TV

A Roku smart TV (Image credit: Roku)

Some smart TVs can download the ITV Hub and use it to watch live TV on a smart TV (which will obviously only be useful if your smart TV can't, for whatever reason, watch broadcast channels). Since there are many different smart TVs on the market, our instructions will be broad.

Firstly, you'll need to download the ITV Hub, via whatever route you normally download streaming apps from: perhaps your TV has an app gallery, or maybe new apps can be downloaded from the home page.

Once you're in the app, you'll see the main preview of the channel, with a menu down the left side of the screen. By default you'll be on the top one, marked with a little home icon — you'll want the one below that, which is a play button housed in a TV icon. Scroll down to select this.

The next screen may look a little confusing (at least, compared to the equivalent menus you'd see by using any other strategy in this article). The rows on this page are for different channels, while the columns are for the schedule and shows that are coming up.

Scroll up or down to find the channel you want to watch, and select it to play — the extra listings are simply so you know what's coming up in the future.

How to watch live TV on ITV Hub on a smartphone

If you're planning to watch live ITV channels on your smartphone, you'll first need to download the ITV Hub app. If you've got an iPhone, you can find the App Store listing here (opens in new tab), and if you use Android, you can find the Play Store listing here (opens in new tab).

Once the app is downloaded, using it to find live TV is simple. Just open it up, and press Live TV at the bottom of the screen.

The menu that opens will list all the channels along the top, so you can select which channel you want, and then simply select Watch Live to... well, watch live.

How to watch live TV on ITV Hub on a PS4 or PS5

The PlayStation 5 (Image credit: Sony)

Unfortunately, there's no ITV Hub app on PlayStations. However, there is a workaround that some people might choose to use.

You see, there's actually an ITV Prime Video channel, which includes lots of the ITV Hub's streaming catalog as well as live TV, which you can find here (opens in new tab).

The catch? Well, as well as an Amazon Prime account, you'll need to pay extra for this ITV Catch-Up channel, as it costs £3.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. Since a Prime account already costs £8.99 each month, that means you'll be paying £12.98 per month for a service that's free on other platforms.

So we'd recommend you avoid using a PS4 or PS5 to stream live TV on the ITV Hub if possible, and even buying a smart TV dongle like an Amazon Fire stick would quickly prove better value for money (these affordable devices turn your standard TV into a smart TV, which in this case would give you free access to the ITV Hub).

Could the ITV Hub come to Sony's gaming consoles in the future? Well, it sounds like ITV is working on it, but that's been the case for a while, and there's not been recent news on any changes in that department.

How to watch live TV on ITV Hub on Xbox Series X/S / One

To watch live ITV on your Xbox, you can, as long as you have a current-gen or previous-gen one (that's Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Xbox One). Unfortunately, older Xboxes aren't officially supported.

First, you'll need to download the ITV Hub app, which you can do via the Microsoft Store. Then, open it up.

Next, you'll need to find the live TV open icon — this is a cartoon TV with a play arrow inside. Select this and you'll find a listing of all the channels available to you, so find the one you want and select it to start streaming.

ITV Hub live TV FAQs

Do I need an ITV account to watch live TV on the ITV Hub? Yes: you'll need to be signed in to your ITV account on your device to use any of these methods. To sign in, or make an account, simply follow this link. It's quick and easy and, most importantly, free.

Can I watch any show on live TV on the ITV Hub? Unfortunately not. According to ITV, for legal reasons, the channel doesn't always have the rights to air its shows online as well as on live TV. In these circumstances, the ITV Hub will tell you that the show can't be streamed live online. Sorry!