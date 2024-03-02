If you've just bought yourself a new Amazon Fire TV Stick or are using another device that runs Amazon's Fire OS, one question you may have is whether you can use the device to stream from Netflix.

Netflix is the world's most popular streaming service, but Amazon operates its biggest rival in the form of Prime Video. So if you're using the Fire OS TV operating system, you'd be forgiven for being unsure as to whether you can stream Netflix.

Fire OS is Amazon's TV operating system, which runs on its Fire TV Sticks and also many smart TVs. It lets you download many entertainment apps, including its own Prime Video and Freevee.

Thankfully, Amazon still lets you watch Netflix if you use one of its streaming devices. We'll walk you through how to download and set up the streamer, so that you can binge one of the best Netflix shows in no time.

What you'll need

Fire OS device (Fire TV Stick or Fire OS Smart TV)

Netflix account or billing card to set one up

(Optional but helpful) smartphone with QR reader

How to watch Netflix on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire OS TV

How to watch Netflix on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire OS TV at a glance

Set up your Fire OS device Download Netflix from the App Store Set up Netflix on the device OR log in using your phone Stream away!

How to watch Netflix on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire OS TV in full

Firstly, you'll need to make sure your Fire OS device is all set up and up to date, ready to use.

Optional shortcut If you have a voice remote, press and hold the Alexa button and say "download Netflix" to jump straight to the app store page for Netflix.

Now, head to the Fire OS home page. If you've got a remote, you can easily get here by pressing the button with a 'home' outline on it. This will show you the main menu with all your downloaded apps and suggestions for you.

The next step is to find the Amazon App Store. You can find this in the 'Search' function of the menu as well as the 'Your Apps & Channels' menu. Once in the store, use the search function to type in 'Netflix' which will bring you to the page for Netflix.

If you've already downloaded Netflix on another device linked to your Amazon account, it'll tell you so, and you can now press the download button (a cloud with an arrow pointing down) to begin to install it straight away. If not, you'll have to 'purchase' the app (it's free, so don't worry) before doing this.

Great — Netflix is now installed! However, you'll still need to open it up.

(Image credit: Future)

Go back to the Fire OS home page (using the same technique as above), and now it's time to set up Netflix to use. Now you can select the Netflix logo or, if you've got a remote with the option, you can simply press the 'Netflix' button on your remote to jump straight to the app.

If you've not already got a Netflix account, I'd really recommend setting one up on your computer or smartphone, as it's a lot easier than using an Amazon remote to do so.

Once you have a Netflix account, you can log in using the remote to input your email address and password, but there's a handy shortcut. If you have Netflix logged in on your smartphone or tablet, you can use a QR code scanner to scan a QR code within the Netflix app. This lets you bypass the fiddly set-up process, and saves a lot of time, so if you're savvy with scanning these boxy black-and-white ciphers it's well worth proceeding this way.

Whichever way you choose to sign in, once you succeed, you'll finally be signed into the app. Netflix is now ready to watch, and you can stream to your heart's content!