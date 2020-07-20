How to replace an Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

I love curling up for a good movie, and it's super easy these days to get my favorite films on the big screen. But losing my streaming stick's remote is a fast way to stop the fun. Fortunately, losing that remote doesn't mean I have to buy a whole new streaming stick. Setting up a new remote is a breeze!

A streaming stick without a remote isn't really a streaming stick. Amazon only sells one replacement remote for the Fire TV line, and it's the high-end Alexa remote. Here's how to get your replacement Fire TV Stick remote set up!

Products Used In This Guide

How to replace your Fire TV stick remote

Turn on your Fire TV stick . Make sure the included batteries are inside the new remote . Press and hold the home button on the new remote for ten seconds. The Fire TV Stick will display a message when the remote is connected.

The Fire TV Stick can pair a new remote from the home screen, so you don't need to worry about opening the pairing menu. Just pair the remote, it'll connect and bam! You're ready to watch your favorite shows and movies.

Really the only remote you can get

This is the only replacement remote Amazon is selling right now, so it's the default choice. Not that it's a bad option: it's the exact same as your previous remote, so you'll already be familiar with how to use it. All of your Alexa commands will still work too, thanks to the built-in microphone.