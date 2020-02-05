Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

ESPN+ is a must-have streaming service if you're at all into sports — and especially if you're into the UFC. And it works marvelously on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Products used in this guide

How to watch ESPN+ on Amazon Fire TV

Get yourself a subscription with ESPN+ here . (It's actually almost easier to do with a computer for reasons you'll see in a second.) On your Amazon Fire TV, go to the Apps section. Now scroll down to the Sports catgeory. Select ESPN+ and choose the Download button. Open the ESPN+ app. Go to the ESPN+ section in the navigation header. Choose Log in . On your computer, log in to ESPN+ using the activaction code on your Fire TV screen.

That's it. You'll now be able to watch all the things on ESPN+ — we're talking live sports, original shows, documentaries and more — on your Amazon Fire TV.

Amazon Fire TV 4K The best Fire TV



The best Fire TV device for most people



The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the Fire TV device we recommend for most folks. It handles 4K resolution just fine, has support for Dolby Vision HDR (which is the better of the two standards) and Dolby Atmos for audio.



Even if you don't need 4K resolution or Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos audio right this second, the Fire TV 4K is a cheap way to future-proof your living room. Plus it has the new Alexa Voice Remote with volume and power buttons, so you can make the most out of your Fire TV experience.