How to watch ESPN+ on iPhone and iPad
By Roy Delgado
If you decided that ESPN+, the standalone sports streaming service with live sports and originals, is a worthwhile addition to your Cord Cutters setup, good for you! You may have signed up on your computer, and already started enjoying that sweet free trial on your laptop. ESPN+ can go further than that, so when you are ready, here is how you install and setup ESPN+ on your iPhone or iPad.
Products used in this guide
- ESPN+ ($5/month)
- Apple: iPhone 11 Pro ($999+)
- Apple App Store: ESPN: Live Sports & Scores app (Free)
How to install ESPN+ on iPhone and iPad
- Open the ESPN: Live Sports & Scores app page in the Apple App Store
- Tap the Get button .
- Tap Install , then enter your account password, PIN, use Touch ID or Face ID to confirm.
- Download and open the ESPN app.
- The ESPN App will need to ask for access to permissions including location. Review the permissions and make your selection.
- At the splash screen, tap Login .
- Login with your ESPN account tied to your ESPN+ subscription.
- Tap the ESPN+ button in the bottom navigation bar.
Your iPhone or iPad is now ready to enjoy all the games and shows on ESPN+. Scroll below on the ESPN+ tab to find which games are live and coming up that day. You can also look further down in the app to find saved games, original shows, and documentaries.
If you have an Apple TV, you can also use AirPlay to send ESPN+ content from this app to your TV. Now, go enjoy every goal you can on-the-go!
Our top picks
ESPN+
Sports streaming
Streaming sports straight to your iPhone
ESPN+ packs a punch in the ESPN app on your iPhone, with more live sports, original programming and documentaries for you to enjoy. It doesn't require a cable bundle, and the low monthly cost is well worth it for many sports fans.
iPhone 11 Pro
Best iPhone
Apple's latest is also its greatest to date
The iPhone 11 Pro scores in so many ways, from an advanced multiple camera system to a gorgeous giant screen in a tight package. If you want the best iPhone experience to use ESPN+, the iPhone 11 Pro delivers with a smooth and modern touch.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.