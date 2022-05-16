How to watch ESPN Plus on Android devices

ESPN Plus may have exactly the combination of live sports, documentaries and original programming that you need in your streaming life. It's a great service for most sports fans and, since it streams onto almost any device, ESPN Plus is a great option if you're on the move while the big game is on. (Although c'mon, if it's a big event, find a way to get to a big screen!).

Android is the most popular mobile operating system (OS) in the world so for this guide we're focusing on how to access your ESPN Plus on Android devices. So, if you need to know how to install and set up ESPN Plus on Android devices, we're here to help. If you're hooked into the Apple operating system, we've got a guide to how to watch ESPN Plus on your iPhone and iPad so head that way instead.

For the purposes of this guide, we used a Pixel phone.

ESPN Plus is just $6.99 per month and an annual plan works out even cheaper — at $69.99 per year it's a $12 saving on the monthly price.

Find out more about an ESPN Plus subscription

For an even bigger saving, you could try signing up for a Disney Bundle package which gets you three services — ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu — for just $13.99 per month.

How to install ESPN Plus on Android

Go to the Google Play Store on your Android phone or tablet. Find the ESPN app on the Google Play Store page. On the ESPN app page, select Install. If prompted, enter your password, PIN, or fingerprint to confirm the installation. Once the app has been installed, select Open. The ESPN app will need you to confirm permissions. Review the permissions pop-ups and make your selections. The splash screen will appear. If you are already an ESPN Plus subscriber, select Login and then log in with your ESPN account. If not, you'll get the option to sign up for an ESPN Plus subscription: enter an email address, password and payment details to sign up. Select Watch in the center of the bottom navigation bar. In the Watch section, you'll find the ESPN Plus tab in the top center.

Your Android device is now all set up so you can enjoy all the games and shows that ESPN Plus has to offer.



Simply scroll down the ESPN Plus tab to find which games are live and coming up that day. Or you can look further down in the app to find games to watch 'on-demand', original shows and sports documentaries.



Now go enjoy every goal you can on the go!