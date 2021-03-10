How to watch ESPN Plus in the Hulu app

You can now watch ESPN+ directly from within the Hulu app, which just about makes Hulu the best streaming app around. There is, however, a catch.

In order to take advantage of this shortcut, you have to either subscribe to the ESPN+ add-on inside your Hulu account, or subscribe to the Disney Bundle. Not included? Anyone who has separate subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN+, apparently.

Here's how to add ESPN+ to your Hulu account:

Visit the account section on the Hulu website. (This link should take you straight there.) In the "Partner add-ons" section, look for ESPN+. Click the "Plus" symbol. Click "Review changes." Finish up, and you're done.

Once that's handled, you'll be able to watch all of ESPN+, right from inside your Hulu app. That means a ton of live sports, including college basketball, college football, soccer, hockey, MMA, boxing, cricket and more.

And ESPN+ is where you'll find a world of new originals, including the excellent Peyton's Places with Peyton Manning, and TJ and Boomer on NFL Primetime.

ESPN+ also is the exclusive home to the UFC, and it's the only place where you'll find the UFC's pay-per-view events. That's important, actually, because sometime in the summer of 2021 you'll be able to purchase those PPV events right from the Hulu app.

Hulu runs $5.99 a month if you don't mind advertising, and $11.99 a month if you want to get rid of ads in the on-demand content. ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year.

The Disney Bundle, however, is a pretty epic deal at $12.99 a month for all three services — Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+. (That will increase to $13.99 a month later in March.)