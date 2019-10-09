Can you watch ESPN+ on a Vizio TV?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, but you'll need a little help. There's no native app for Vizio SmartCast, but you can watch ESPN+ via Chromecast, AirPlay or an external streaming device.

The TV: Vizio M658-G1 ($750 at B&H)

The Sports: ESPN+ ($4.99 a month)

The Bundle: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ ($12.99 a month)

You'll need some help to watch ESPN+ on a Vizio TV

Vizio TVs are awesome because you get a really great television for a really great price. That is, the TV itself is excellent. The software that comes on it though — it's growing, but slowly. While it has a good many of the native apps you'd expect in a smart platform these days, it doesn't have everything.

And one of the apps it's currently lacking is ESPN+. That's the bad news. The good news is that Vizio TVs support the Chromecast and AirPlay protocols, which makes it pretty simple to fire up ESPN+ on a phone or tablet or even a computer, tap or click a few times, and watch that sweet sports video on your Vizio TV.

It's an extra step, yeah. But it's absolutely better than nothing. And it's pretty simple to do.

Just start watching a video on ESPN+ — it doesn't matter what it is, or whether you're on an iPhone or an Android phone, an iPad, or even in a browser somewhere. Then either hit the Chromecast icon, or the AirPlay icon, and select your TV as the target. The video will magically leap from your phone to the TV. (Not literally, but you knowk what we mean.)