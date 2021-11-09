The 2021-2022 NCAA college basketball season is here and if you want to keep up with all the action leading up to March Madness, then you may want to consider adding ESPN Plus to your lineup as the streaming service will play host to a whole bunch of games this season.

ESPN, the often described world-wide leader in sports, is also trying to become the streaming leader in sports with ESPN Plus. In addition to the streaming service offering original sports content, it provides live streams of games across all different kinds of sports, including college football, the NHL, UFC, soccer, boxing, PGA Tour golf, MLB and even cricket.

Both men’s and women’s college basketball is included as part of the ESPN Plus slate of sports. Specifically, ESPN will host select college basketball games from the following conferences: American Athletic Conference, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big Sky, Big South, Big West Horizon, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Southern, Southland, WAC and the Ivy League. There will also be power five conference games on ESPN Plus this season, as 75 Big 12 games will stream on the service, as well as ESPN Plus carrying simulcasts of exclusive games to the SEC Network Plus and ACC Network X. In total, more than 2,000 college basketball games will stream on ESPN Plus this season.

If you want to start watching college basketball on ESPN Plus, here is everything that you need to know.

How to watch college basketball on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a monthly subscription service that currently runs for $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year commitment. Another option to add the sports streaming service is to bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu (all owned by The Walt Disney Company) for a monthly fee of either $13.99 (Hulu with ads) or $19.99 (Hulu without ads).

Once you are signed up for ESPN Plus, you can begin watching live stream of college basketball games (or any ESPN Plus content) from your computer; a Roku device; Amazon Fire TV device; Xfinity device; Samsung or other smart TVs; Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles; PlayStation 4 and 5; Apple products; Android phones, tablets and TVs; Google Chromecast; through Hulu; and Oculus Go. ESPN Plus is also compatible with AirPlay.

To find what college basketball games are available and start watching, games currently available will appear on the homepage of the ESPN Plus platform, for which you can start watching simply by clicking on it.