How to watch MLB baseball on ESPN Plus
By Michael Balderston published
Major League Baseball is streaming on ESPN Plus.
ESPN Plus is ready to play ball, as the streaming service will carry MLB (Major League Baseball) throughout the 2022 regular season. Whether you’re a fan of the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs or the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB on ESPN Plus will offer live games all season long.
- Sign up for ESPN Plus
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch MLB on ESPN Plus.
How to watch MLB on ESPN Plus
ESPN Plus is a subscription streaming service that is available just to US consumers. As a standalone service, ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 if you sign up for a full year. Consumers can also sign up for ESPN Plus via the Disney Bundle, which combines ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee. The sports-centric streaming service has also become a standard feature for all subscribers of Hulu with Live TV.
ESPN Plus does not currently offer a free trial.
After signing up for ESPN Plus, consumers will have access to available MLB games (local market blackout restrictions do apply to out-of-market games), as well as the MLB archives featuring classic games and historic baseball moments. ESPN Plus also offers coverage of the Little League World Series when that gets underway.
You’ll be able to find available games on the ESPN Plus home page when logged in as well as on the ESPN Plus MLB page.
ESPN Plus can be streamed via a computer; Roku; Amazon Fire TV; Xfinity devices; Samsung or other smart TVs; Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles; PlayStation 4 and 5; Apple products; Android phones, tablets and TVs; Google Chromecast; via the Hulu app; and even an Oculus Go. Consumers can also AirPlay ESPN Plus onto their TVs.
Spring training MLB games on ESPN Plus
With spring training still underway, ESPN Plus will feature two games per day between April 1 and April 5. Here is the full schedule:
April 1
New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals, 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
April 2
Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees, 1 pm ET/10 am PT
San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 pm ET/noon PT
April 3
Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves, 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
April 4
Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees, 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
April 5
Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox, 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
What else you need to know about ESPN Plus
ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service from ESPN, the Disney-owned cable sports network that bills itself as the "worldwide leader in sports." ESPN Plus streams live sports for college football, college basketball, NHL, the PGA Tour, UFC fights and more. ESPN Plus also has its own slate of original programming, provides access to the full library of 30 for 30 sports documentaries and gives subscribers access to premium ESPN articles and daily radio telecasts.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.