How to watch MLB baseball on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is ready to play ball, as the streaming service will carry MLB (Major League Baseball) throughout the 2022 regular season. Whether you’re a fan of the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs or the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB on ESPN Plus will offer live games all season long.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch MLB on ESPN Plus.

How to watch MLB on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a subscription streaming service that is available just to US consumers. As a standalone service, ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 if you sign up for a full year. Consumers can also sign up for ESPN Plus via the Disney Bundle, which combines ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee. The sports-centric streaming service has also become a standard feature for all subscribers of Hulu with Live TV.

ESPN Plus does not currently offer a free trial.

After signing up for ESPN Plus, consumers will have access to available MLB games (local market blackout restrictions do apply to out-of-market games), as well as the MLB archives featuring classic games and historic baseball moments. ESPN Plus also offers coverage of the Little League World Series when that gets underway.

You’ll be able to find available games on the ESPN Plus home page when logged in as well as on the ESPN Plus MLB page.

ESPN Plus can be streamed via a computer; Roku ; Amazon Fire TV ; Xfinity devices; Samsung or other smart TVs ; Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles; PlayStation 4 and 5; Apple products; Android phones, tablets and TVs; Google Chromecas t; via the Hulu app ; and even an Oculus Go. Consumers can also AirPlay ESPN Plus onto their TVs.

Spring training MLB games on ESPN Plus

With spring training still underway, ESPN Plus will feature two games per day between April 1 and April 5. Here is the full schedule:

April 1

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT

April 2

Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 pm ET/noon PT

April 3

Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT

April 4

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT

April 5

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Los Angeles Angels, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT

What else you need to know about ESPN Plus